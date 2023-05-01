This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall hold an option to buy clause in their loan agreement with Barnsley for Callum Styles.

The Hungary international has been a useful part of the team this season, albeit with injury issues keeping him out of the side at times.

Styles has made 21 league appearances for the Lions as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Should Millwall look to sign Callum Styles on a permanent basis?

The 23-year-old has contributed one goal and one assist in the league during his time at the Den.

Injuries kept him out of the team for much of the second half of the campaign, but he has returned to action in recent weeks and slotted back into the starting lineup rather seamlessly.

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford would be happy to see the Barnsley player sign this summer on a permanent basis.

He praised what Styles brings to the team, particularly his technical qualities, and believes that a low figure should see this move get over the line quite easily.

“I’d take him in a heartbeat,” Luetchford told Football League World.

“He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s a skillful player, he’s versatile, he can play in multiple positions.

“I think, for the right money, and I think I’ve seen £1.7 million, or something along those lines thrown around, I think it would be a no-brainer.

“I know he’s missed out a lot in injuries this season, it’s been a shame.

“But from what I’ve seen of him, he’s been great, and I’d 100% take him.”

Styles has also revealed that he is open to remaining with the London club beyond his current loan spell, opening the door to a summer deal.

Millwall have one game left this season and sit sixth in the table.

Victory over Blackburn Rovers next week will secure a place in the play-offs.

A busy summer ahead for Millwall?

Styles arriving on a permanent deal seems like an easy decision for Millwall to make.

The versatile full-back has had his difficulties with fitness, but when he has been available he has performed well.

Gary Rowett will want his level of quality in the side regardless of which division the Lions compete in next season.

With an option-to-buy clause already agreed, this seems like just a matter of time before a deal is confirmed.