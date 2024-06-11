This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County will be expected to be busy this summer as Paul Warne prepares his side for the return of Championship football.

The Rams have been in England’s third tier for two seasons, so now that they are back in the Championship, there is an expectation that the club will be looking to reshape the squad.

One player that Derby could be looking to sign is soon-to-be free agent Ben Osborn, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The versatile midfielder is set to leave Sheffield United unless a new takeover can be agreed, in which case they will offer new terms to the player ASAP.

But it now appears as though Watford and Derby are looking to take advantage of the Blades’ situation by potentially offering him a contract.

Derby County urged to sign Ben Osborn

As Derby County emerge in the race for Ben Osborn, Football League World’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward has given his thoughts on the Rams potentially going after the Sheffield United midfielder.

He told FLW: “I would love to see him come into Derby.

“He is a Derby fan. He started his career at Derby in the youth team, he’s never played below Championship level, and he’s played a lot of games in the Premier League now as well, which can only help with the experience that he would bring to the team.

“He is versatile, and he is a real warrior out on the pitch, he really gets stuck in, and I think he would become a fan’s favourite.

“To me, it would be a no-brainer to bring him in if we can get him. I think he would help the younger lads, so yeah, for me, that would be an excellent signing.”

Ben Osborn’s 2023/24 stats for Sheffield United

Ben Osborn has been with Sheffield United since 2019, and the 2023/24 season was his third in the Premier League with the Blades.

In that season, the 29-year-old played 24 times in the top flight, with him in and out of the starting XI for much of the campaign.

Ben Osborn's stats for Sheffield United Apps 134 Goals 5 Assists 8 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 11th of June)

Osborn was used in a wide range of positions, as he played in central midfield for the Yorkshire side, as well as in defensive midfield and even at left-back.

Osborn was unable to get on the scoresheet for the Blades, but he did grab two assists in the league, one of which came in the 3-1 win over Luton Town and the other in the 4-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Related Adama Sidibeh news emerges as Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough eye striker Adama Sidibeh has already been linked with a number of clubs this summer

Ben Osborn would be an excellent signing for Derby

There is no doubt about it; if Derby were able to get the signing of Ben Osborn over the line, it would be a terrific deal for the Rams.

There will be some anger, possibly towards the deal, as Osborn played for Nottingham Forest, but if you look at the player and what he can offer, he would be a great signing for the club.

Derby need to add a bit of Championship experience to their squad, and Osborn would certainly do that. Furthermore, he brings great versatility, and he would seem like a perfect fit to replace Conor Hourihane.

Osborn would bring that Championship quality that the Rams need to be looking for this summer, and it would be a great deal given that he would arrive on a free transfer. Therefore, if there is interest from both sides, it should be something that Derby definitely looks to pursue.