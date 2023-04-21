This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Brentford have reignited their interest in Burnley full-back Conor Roberts, according to the Daily Mail.

Roberts has been a consistent presence in this Burnley team this season, featuring in all but three league games so far.

The Welshman has played a pivotal role in guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League, with his goal against Middlesbrough at the start of this month sealing the club’s automatic promotion.

Should Conor Roberts stay at Burnley next season?

We asked our writers at FLW for their thoughts on this potential deal happening, if he would be a good signing for Brentford and should he leave Burnley this summer…

Declan Harte

Remaining at Burnley makes the most sense for the time being.

The full back has made the right-back position his own this season despite competition from Vitinho early in the campaign.

The Welshman has contributed an impressive four goals and four assists and looks at home as part of Vincent Kompany’s team.

Brentford are an impressive side, and have challenged for European football this season, but Burnley are similarly on the rise under Kompany.

Competition will be fiercer for places with the Bees and there is no guarantee he will receive the same kind of playing time. Sticking with Burnley is the safest option now that they have secured Premier League promotion.

Brett Worthington

Roberts has been one of the few players who has kept his role in this team from the previous manager, despite the several incomings throughout Kompany’s reign.

The full-back has shown his quality throughout this season, and it could be argued that he is too good to be playing in the Championship.

Therefore, with Burnley back in the Premier League next season, it does make sense for the Welshman to stay at Turf Moor again next season.

He is clearly appreciated at Burnley, and with him having experience of the topflight before, he is a useful asset to have again. While moving to Brentford could be a risk in the player’s prime years of his career.

The Bees already have a player in Aaron Hickey, who has become a regular in the first team and is likely to keep his place next season as well. So, if Roberts were to have a choice between Burnley and Brentford, then it is a no-brainer that he should remain at Turf Moor.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If I were Conor Roberts, I'd probably stay put at Burnley for now.

He's the first choice right-back at Turf Moor and will be playing in the Premier League next season.

I do think there is a spot for him at Brentford, though, given they do not have any real standout options at right-back, so if the move appealed to him, it wouldn't be one I'd be totally against.

Ultimately, though, whilst Brentford are a step-up, I don't see it as a big enough step up from Burnley to make the move this summer, unless the Bees were to go and qualify for Europe or something like that.