“A nice little arrangement” – Newcastle plan emerges as Magpies look to beat Wolves and West Ham to Championship star: The verdict

Newcastle United are “well-placed” ahead of the summer transfer window to complete the signing of Bristol City teenager Alex Scott, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The report claims that Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all preparing to make moves for the 19-year-old when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

The Magpies would be willing to send Scott back to Ashton Gate on loan for the 2023/24 campaign, should the Robins strike an agreement with the ambitious Premier League outfit.

Scott has heavily featured for the Championship outfit this season and has emerged as a consistent performer under Nigel Pearson’s stewardship.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Scott’s situation and the fact that Newcastle are current front-runners with a loan-back arrangement being suggested…

Billy Mulley

I really do feel like Newcastle would be an excellent destination for the young midfielder and this kind of arrangement would make complete sense.

Scott is progressing at an exciting rate and prior to this update, I did think there would have been a slight chance that he could have competed for first-team football at St James Park, however, if minutes were expected to be limited, a loan-back to a club he knows very well does appear to be the best option.

A player that is progressing at an exciting rate, another season of what is expected to be Championship football will keep him on an upwards trajectory and that will only benefit his future.

I think this may play a very big part in Bristol City’s Scott decision, should there be a number of offers tabled, however, the initial fee proposed and the potential add-ons will still need to be favourable for Newcastle to win this race.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

This would certainly be a nice little arrangement as part of the deal were it to happen.

However, I don’t think it should be the be all and end all in terms of where Scott ends up.

For example, if another club are willing to pay more, but not loan him back, I’d take the money and look to the future rather than receiving less and then relying on Scott into next season.

The best scenario for Bristol City, then, is clearly one in which Newcastle are the highest bidders and are willing to loan Scott back for the season.

Ben Wignall

I think any deal that will allow Scott to spend another year at Ashton Gate should be prioritised.

Yes, he has a lot of natural talent and he could perhaps play in the Premier League on a regular basis already, but he is still only 19 years of age.

Scott has a lot of time to develop and if Newcastle want to sign him for big money and then think it is best to let him stay at Bristol City for another year, then that would be ideal for all parties.

That is apart from Scott perhaps – he may be confident enough in his own ability to seek out a move that would see him play in the Premier League as soon as next season, but if Newcastle do come calling then it’s hard to see him turning the Magpies down.