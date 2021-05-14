‘A new era has begun’, ‘Don’t seem to be messing around’ – These Portsmouth fans react to off-field development

Portsmouth have confirmed that Andrew Cullen will take over as their new CEO in the summer.

📰 #Pompey are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Cullen as the club’s new CEO — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) May 14, 2021

With Mark Catlin leaving the League One club, Pompey have been on the lookout for someone else to step into what is a key off-field position.

And, they announced today that Cullen will take over as the club prepare for a new era, with Danny Cowley having been recently named as the manager on a long-term contract.

Cullen’s arrival should please the support because he arrives with experience in football, with his current position the Executive Director at MK Dons.

So, he is fully aware of how the operation works and he will be tasked with playing his part in trying to make the club successful as they try to push for promotion to the Championship next season.

It’s fair to say that the appointment has gone down well with the Pompey fans, who are excited about what the future holds…

brilliant man,always cared for the fans opinions — moho🛋 (@alexm0h0) May 14, 2021

At least it’s a football man, rather than some money nut from ‘the city’ or Wall Street!

His relationship as the middle-man between the owners and the fans will be everything & I guess we’ll be finding more about that, pretty early doors! — Daniel Kirby (@DJKirby14) May 14, 2021

Welcome to our club, Andrew! A new era has begun onwards and upwards! — loftusinked (@thiskidloftus) May 14, 2021

Bring on the new era 👏🏻👏🏻💙 — Lewis.O'Donnell 🐮 (@lewieboy) May 14, 2021

Seems to have a lot of experience at board level, and the MK fans hold him in high regard. #Pompey don't seem to be messing around, rebuilding from the top down. Wish him all the best at Fratton Park @PompeyNewsNow https://t.co/jXTToFtdre — Freddie Webb (@FredsDotW) May 14, 2021

Massive shoes to fill but a new era for the #Pompey.. 😍 https://t.co/LbbPToskSF — LJ ✨ (@Mourby) May 14, 2021

Experienced football man. One of the few good points about MK Dons is their fantastic youth development. Welcome Andrew https://t.co/hrXCgscauV — Christie W 💙 (@FFSChristie) May 14, 2021