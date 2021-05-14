Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘A new era has begun’, ‘Don’t seem to be messing around’ – These Portsmouth fans react to off-field development

Published

8 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have confirmed that Andrew Cullen will take over as their new CEO in the summer.

With Mark Catlin leaving the League One club, Pompey have been on the lookout for someone else to step into what is a key off-field position.

And, they announced today that Cullen will take over as the club prepare for a new era, with Danny Cowley having been recently named as the manager on a long-term contract.

Cullen’s arrival should please the support because he arrives with experience in football, with his current position the Executive Director at MK Dons.

So, he is fully aware of how the operation works and he will be tasked with playing his part in trying to make the club successful as they try to push for promotion to the Championship next season.

Did these 17 Portsmouth players ever actually score a league goal for the club?

1 of 17

Did Tal Ben Haim score a league goal for the club?

It’s fair to say that the appointment has gone down well with the Pompey fans, who are excited about what the future holds…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A new era has begun’, ‘Don’t seem to be messing around’ – These Portsmouth fans react to off-field development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: