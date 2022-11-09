“A new challenge” – Han-Noah Massengo issues verdict on Bristol City situation

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has taken to Instagram to reflect on falling out of favour at the Championship club.

Nigel Pearson has not included Massengo in a single matchday squad since the 3-0 loss to Birmingham City in September – with the Frenchman’s absence as the Robins rung the changes in last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln City further proof of just how far down the pecking order he’s fallen.

The 21-year-old has been getting game time with the U21s but it remains to be seen whether we will see him play another first-team game for the South West club before his contract expires in the summer.

Massengo has taken to Instagram to reflect on what he’s described as “a new challenge on the football journey”.

City signed the midfielder from Monaco in a deal reportedly worth up to £7.2 million in 2019.

He was a regular fixture last season but Pearson has made it no secret this term that he’s reluctant to play the former French U19 international as he’s refused to sign a contract extension at Ashton Gate.

Up until the Birmingham defeat, which Massengo started and performer poorly in, the City boss had used the 21-year-old when necessary but it seems currently he’s out of favour completely.

The Verdict

Massengo has broken his silence on the situation at Ashton Gate – highlighting that he continues to work hard amid a challenging period in his Robins career.

The midfielder has been dropped to the U21s since the defeat to Birmingham but the performance in that game was only a contributing factor as you have to feel a large part of Pearson’s stance is due to the contract situation.

It would make sense for all parties for City to look to move Massengo on in January and try to reclaim some of the money spent on him.

Whether that will be possible given his contract situation remains to be seen.