‘A Neil Warnock sort of player’ – Middlesbrough weighing up Rangers transfer swoop: The verdict

Middlesbrough are among the clubs to have made enquiries for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, according to TEAMtalk.

Jones is currently on loan at Sunderland following his departure from Ibrox in January, after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard.

The winger has since scored two goals and chipped in with three assists for Sunderland, and has been an impressive figure since arriving at the Stadium of Light.

His form has seemingly caught the eye, too. TEAMtalk claim that Barnsley, Cardiff, Stoke and Middlesbrough are all interested in the 26-year-old.

Middlesbrough are said to have asked Rangers for a price for Jones, as Neil Warnock begins to cast one eye on the summer ahead of next season.

Sam Rourke

I really, really rate Jordan Jones.

He’s an industrious winger who possesses some real top qualities, with his work off the ball really impressing me.

Jones is not afraid to do the dirty work but at the same time is really strong technically on the ball and offers real finesse in the final third.

Charlie Wyke has been lapping Jones’ crossing ability up this season with Jones and the Black Cats striker forming a real partnership, and you think the likes of Ashley Fletcher at Middlesbrough would welcome these sort of pin-point deliveries.

He’s a Neil Warnock sort of player and I could see him fitting in seamlessly to life at the Riverside.

Jordan Rushworth

Jones is the sort of signing that Middlesbrough should be targeting in the summer if they do not go on to make the play-offs and earn promotion, which is highly unlikely at this stage.

Warnock will be keen to add to his attacking options in the summer window with him having confessed that they have lacked enough firepower to break into the top-six this term. Jones is someone who will be full of confidence after what has been a hugely impressive loan spell so far at Sunderland.

The attacker has the ability to beat players in the final third and also pick his head up and make the right decisions in and around the penalty area. Those are qualities that Middlesbrough need to have in their side if they are to challenge for promotion next season in the Championship.

The 26-year-old is also at a good age and is heading towards what would be his prime years as a player. Picking up Jones would be a very smart move and they could disappoint a couple of potential Championship rivals by securing his signature.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock will certainly be looking or a winger this summer as his side is desperately lacking genuine quality on the flanks.

Jordan Jones certainly ticks that box.

The Rangers man is flying for Sunderland at the moment and that will only heighten interest in his services.

For Middlesbrough it’s essential that they’re front and centre in any discussions over his future.