“A necessity” – Burnley fan pundit calls for action before transfer window closes

Burnley‘s chaotic 3-3 draw with Lancashire rivals Blackpool on Saturday means they are still searching for a second win of the season.

Given the change in ideology that new manager Vincent Kompany is trying to enact and the significant squad turnover since the club’s return to the Championship, it’s no surprise that there are some early teething problems.

The issue for the Clarets, however, is that they have consistently created chances but lacked the quality in the final third to kill off games.

Seasoned duo Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez have been Kompany’s two number nines this term, with Scott Twine deemed another option once he returns from injury, but there are question marks over whether they can fire Burnley back to the top flight.

The North West club have not held back in the transfer market but beyond Twine, who is seen by many as a playmaker rather than a goalscoring forward, they’re yet to add a striker.

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone has urged the club to change that before the summer window closes on the 1st of September.

“For me, a striker is a necessity going into the last few days of this window,” he explained. “If we don’t get a striker in, we can’t be relying on Jay Rodriguez. You can’t do it.

“He’s 33 now and he’s already been injured this season before a ball was even kicked. You can’t rely on Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes is not good enough. He’s just not good enough.

“From the way Kompany is talking, he’s mentioning Twine with those two. That makes me think Twine is going to be a striker but for me, Twine just isn’t a striker. He’s a second striker or can play on the left a little bit.

“For me he’s a second striker, where Josh Brownhill’s role is currently now, that’s where he should be playing. But that raises the question of where you put Brownhill.

“I think Twine is going to have to go up front purely because of the fact we’ve got no one else. I think we’re banking on Twine but I wouldn’t be surprised if we brought in another striker.

“Whether he’s been content just for the media because he’s not the type of guy to rat his team out in front of the media.”