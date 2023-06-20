Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Tyler Roberts from Leeds United, according to The Athletic.

The forward spent the previous season out on loan at QPR, where he struggled for game time in the second half of the campaign.

Despite making an initially bright start at Loftus Road, the forward ultimately featured just 18 times in the league for the Hoops as they finished 20th in the table.

But a fee of £750,000 has reportedly been agreed with the Whites for him to complete a move to St. Andrew’s on a permanent basis.

Will Tyler Roberts be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Carlton Palmer believes this is a deal that should work out best for all parties given his lack of first team opportunities at Elland Road.

The 57-year-old has warned Roberts that he needs to kick-on at Birmingham in order to revive his career, but has claimed he could really shine under John Eustace if everything works out.

“Birmingham are nearing the conclusion of signing Leeds United centre forward Tyler Roberts,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Tyler, who spent last season on loan at QPR, is entering into the final year of his contract.

“Tyler, now 24, needs to get his career going.

“I think it’s a mutually beneficial deal for both clubs.

“He’s nowhere near Leeds’ first team and could well shine at Birmingham City.

“A fee of £750,000 with add-ons, I think this is good business for Blues, and I’m sure there will be a sell-on or buy-back clause that Leeds will put into his contract.”

Roberts signed for Leeds United in the January transfer window of 2018, and has made over 100 appearances for the club in the proceeding four and a half-years.

However, a loan move last season indicated that his future may lie elsewhere unless performances improved with a deal to Birmingham now looking increasingly likely.

Can Tyler Roberts turn his career around at Birmingham City?

Roberts scored three league goals last season, but that initial good run under Michael Beale showed that he still has potential to be more prolific.

If Eustace can get the best out of him then this could prove a very smart move for both the club and the player.

Eustace is a promising young coach who has done extremely well at Birmingham so he could be a perfect fit for Roberts.

But if he can’t make it work at Birmingham then it is hard to see him ever making it at a higher level.