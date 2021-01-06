‘A much-needed signing’ – Sunderland plot transfer move for 12-goal hitman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are plotting a January move for Kevin Nisbet, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Hibernian striker is thought to be at the top of Lee Johnson’s shopping list with the Black Cats having contacted the Scottish side with an enquiry.

Nisbet has been prolific so far this term having scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for the Edinburgh side.

Managed by former Wearsiders boss Jack Ross, this would be a move that the club would be hoping could move them closer to promotion from League One.

But would Nisbet be a good signing? The team at FLW have their say.

George Harbey

It certainly feels like a much-needed signing.

Compared to their promotion rivals, Sunderland haven’t been anywhere near as prolific in front of goal, and they need to bring in a striker this month.

Charlie Wyke has seven goals to his name, but I think he needs competition and Nisbet would provide that in abundance.

He’s scored 10 goals in 20 Scottish Premiership outings this year, which is a hugely impressive record, and you’d back him to hit the ground running at Sunderland if he moved.

Jack Ross surely won’t want him to leave, though.

Ned Holmes

Lee Johnson needs to add to his forward options this month and Nisbet could be a really interesting signing.

He needs something different from the physical strikers he has in the likes of Danny Graham, Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke.

Nisbet’s cool finishing and excellent movement is what impresses me most about him, which makes him a fantastic addition for Sunderland in my eyes.

They need to improve their squad if they want to get promoted and signing the 23-year-old would help them do that.

Not only that, he looks a player with a very bright future ahead of him.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Sunderland could certainly benefit from having competition for places in attack this season, as they battle to win promotion back into the Championship.

Nisbet has impressed me with Hibernian this season, and strikes me as the sort of player that could adjust well to the demands of English football, just like Lyndon Dykes has with QPR, after coming over from Scotland.

However, with no takeover of Sunderland in place yet, I do question as to where these reported transfer funds are going to come from.

Only time will tell with this deal, but on the whole, I think he’d be a solid addition to the Sunderland team.