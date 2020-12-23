‘A much-needed signing’ – Nottingham Forest take action over Sheffield United target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have sent scouts to watch Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the Reds have been interested in Morgan since he was at Celtic and that it may take a fee in the region of £2 million to prize him away from the MLS side.

But would he be a good signing for the Championship side? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

I’d definitely say he’s a much-needed signing.

Forest don’t really need to add a lot of players to their squad given the size of it already, but the addition of another winger wouldn’t go amiss.

They missed out on Kamil Grosicki in the summer, but Morgan would represent a younger option who would be good for the long-term as well as the short-term.

He’s still young and is catching the eye over in America having scored five goals and registered eight assists this season, and I think he’d be a good addition for Forest.

If he can play out wide on the left, then he’d be a good addition.

Phil Spencer

This is certainly a move that could be interesting.

Lewis Morgan is a player of real quality after playing for the likes of Celtic, St Mirren and Sunderland.

Since moving to Inter Miami on a three-year deal the winger has done well but it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move back to the UK.

Nottingham Forest need more quality in attacking areas and Morgan could certainly bring that.

Whether he will be looking to move back at this stage, however, remains to be seen.

Toby Wilding

This could be a decent signing for Forest.

Morgan does have experience at a reasonably high level, and the impact he has made there in terms of both goals and assists suggests he could be a useful asset for Tony Pulis’ side.

However, given the number of players Forest brought in during the summer window, you feel they do need to be careful not to over-recruit here, considering the problems that gelling so many new faces together has already left them facing during the season so far.

As a result, I could understand it if they were to make a move for Morgan, but you feel they have to avoid him becoming one of many signings at the turn of the year so they do not find themselves facing a similar problem again, with a number of other names also linked with the City Ground.