“Not the youngest or most progressive of candidates” – Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss in the frame for Hull City vacancy: The verdict

Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal is a contender to replace Shota Arveladze in the Hull City dugout, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

The 56-year-old has emerged on Tigers owner Acun Ilicali’s radar in his hunt to find a new boss for his club, having dispensed of Arveladze’s services just hours before they faced Luton Town on Friday.

Perhaps crucially for Hull’s next potential manager, Carvalhal possesses Championship experience, having managed Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, leading them to two play-off finishes and a loss to the Tigers at Wembley in the final in 2016.

Carvalhal has also managed in the Premier League with Swansea City, and his most recent role was at UAE-based Al-Wahda, where he was appointed over the summer, although that arrangement did not last long as earlier today he was sacked from his job.

Would Carvalhal be a good fit at the MKM Stadium though? Let’s take a look to see what the FLW team think…

Ben Wignall

The fact that Carvalhal has only just departed his current job today is ideal timing if Ilicali is really keen on his services, and it’s not the first time he’s been on the radar of Championship clubs this year.

Blackburn Rovers were said to be keen on him before he made the move to the UAE, and you can see why he’s an attractive proposition to clubs at the level considering his record with Sheffield Wednesday.

It didn’t end well of course, with Carvalhal sacked in late 2017 when the Owls were in the bottom half, but two play-off finishes in two seasons is not something to be taken lightly.

It’s crucial that Hull get this appointment right as they’ve had a high turnover of players this summer, and it’s important that they get someone in who has not only some experience of English football, but also someone who can get to grips with the large foreign contingent of the squad.

Carvalhal could really be that man, and whilst he’s not the youngest or most progressive of candidates, he could be the most effective.

Adam Jones

Carvalhal is someone who has experience in the Championship and that’s something he has over former manager Shota Arveladze.

Also managing in the Premier League before, he certainly has an impressive CV but it remains to be seen whether he’s someone who can remain at the MKM Stadium for the long term.

Following an expensive summer, Acun Ilicali will not want to be hiring and firing managers on a regular basis, so the fact he’s been at so many clubs is a slight concern.

He has guided Sheffield Wednesday to the top six in the past though and is already accustomed to life in Yorkshire, so it shouldn’t take him too long to settle.

And considering the experience he has, he would be a much better candidate than some of the others named at this stage.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could potentially be a decent appointment for Hull City.

He is an experienced manager with a long CV, but crucially, has experience in this country having managed at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

It was at Sheffield Wednesday in particular that he impressed, guiding them to the play-offs twice and coming within 90 minutes of Premier League football.

More recently, he also did a decent job with Braga in Portugal.

It’s definitely one of those appointments that could go either way, but given his experience, there’s certainly scope for this to be a good appointment for Hull.