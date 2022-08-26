“A move worth pursuing” – John Eustace refuses to rule out Birmingham City transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City could yet make a move for Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor, it appears.

That is after boss John Eustace refused to rule out making a move for the 32-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St. Andrew’s.

Eustace was questioned on a move for the forward and replied, via BirminghamLive: “Yeah maybe, but you know that’s up to the club to go and explore. He obviously did very well last season when he was here.

“We know he’s a very good Championship player so yeah, possibly.”

With that in mind, here, three of our FLW writers offer their verdict on whether or not Taylor would be a good addition to the Blues once again this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is definitely a move worth pursuing for the Blues ahead of the transfer deadline.

The club do have plenty of options on the books already in the likes of Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz, but so far, they have just one goal between them.

It is still early stages, but adding someone in Taylor that has proven they can find the net at St. Andrews on a loan deal of some sort could be brilliant business.

Blues fans grew fond of the forward last term and as such, I’m sure he would be welcomed back with open arms as well.

Given he is way down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest, a move back to St Andrew’s makes complete sense.

Marcus Ally

Definitely, Taylor is a proven goalscorer at Championship level, and though he was never able to fully establish himself at Nottingham Forest, the Montserrat international would be a good addition for any club in the same portion of the table as Birmingham City.

The Blues lack striking options, Troy Deeney has not had the desired impact since arriving from Watford, Lukas Jutkiewicz’s powers are fading quickly and Scott Hogan is in need of better support.

The 32-year-old chipped in with five goals in 14 appearances in the second half of last season, and though he is not as mobile as he once was, Taylor would improve the attacking contingent at St Andrew’s, and enhance their chances of staying up.

George Dagless

It makes real sense.

Birmingham need another attacker and Taylor is available on the cheap.

He can score goals at this level and obviously knows the club already after playing there for a bit last year, so I think it’s one many would like to see happen.

He seemed to enjoy his time at the club last season and he will want to be playing soon rather than sitting around twiddling his thumbs, so I’d not be surprised to see this one potentially happening in the near future.