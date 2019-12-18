A move to Celtic or Rangers? The paths awaiting Stoke City player as January transfer window looms

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell currently faces an uncertain future at the bet365 Stadium.

The 19-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by this season, and has made only four starting appearances in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Whilst scoring one goal in those starts for the Potters, Campbell has been used mainly as a “super-sub”, and is yet to feature under Michael O’Neill despite netting a brace for the under-23s on Monday.

With his current deal at the bet365 Stadium expiring at the end of the season, the young forward has been linked with moves away from Stoke ahead of the January window.

At the age of 19, it’s certainly an important stage in Campbell’s career, and he will undoubtedly be receiving advice from his father, Kevin.

Here, though, we take a look at the transfer rumours in question, and evaluate which would be the best choice for Campbell.

Sign for Celtic

The Daily Record claims that Celtic are interested in signing Campbell, with Nick Hammond drawing up a list of potential attacking targets ahead of the window opening next month.

Campbell – who would be the second Stoke player to join Celtic after Moritz Bauer this term – will reportedly cost around £350,000 in a cross-border compensation deal.

Plenty of players from the EFL have thrived at Celtic in recent years – even Oliver Burke, who was completely out-of-favour at West Brom before his move to Parkhead, enjoyed an impressive spell in Glasgow last season.

The standard of the SPFL has definitely improved over the past couple of seasons, and winning title after title could be excellent at this stage of Campbell’s career.

Sign for Rangers

Football Insider claim that Rangers will look to challenge Celtic in the race to sign Campbell, with Steven Gerrard eyeing up another exciting EFL talent.

Rangers signed Joe Aribo on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic in the summer, and he has since been a key player for the Glasgow outfit this season, making 29 appearances overall.

It would be hard for Campbell to break into the team ahead of Alfredo Morelos, with the Colombian striker scoring 27 goals in 33 appearances this term.

But with the 23-year-old likely to attract interest away from Ibrox in January, Campbell could be a shrewd replacement for Morelos, although whether he could cope with the demands of playing week in, week out remains to be seen.

Sign a new contract at Stoke

It seems unlikely that Campbell will sign a new deal at the bet365 at this moment in time, given that he is out-of-favour under O’Neill and is yet to feature under the former Northern Ireland boss.

The likes of Sam Vokes, Lee Gregory and Scott Hogan are all ahead of him in the pecking order at present, and you imagine that Benik Afobe will be challenging for a first-team spot when he returns from injury.

He needs to be playing regularly at his age, so now is the time for him to kick on and do all he can to impress the manager in training.

If he keeps scoring goals for the under-23s, then he cannot really do much more.