‘A move to avoid’ – Birmingham City in transfer race with Derby and West Brom: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have joined Derby County and West Bromwich Albion in the race for Kyle Lafferty, sources have informed Football League World.

The Blues are said to be among the EFL clubs eyeing Lafferty, who is set to become a free agent after scoring 13 goals in 13 games for Kilmarnock.

But would he be a good signing for Birmingham? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I’m not overly sure.

Lafferty is coming off of a really productive individual spell for Kilmarnock north of the border but I just don’t know whether he is really what Birmingham need to be looking at right now.

I think a new striker wouldn’t harm them at all and on a free you can see why they might consider Lafferty but I do think they have better options that they could be looking at.

If Bowyer thinks he can get a tune out of him then fair enough but he’s 34 in September and I would suggest the Blues would be better off looking at slightly younger options and trying to build something a little more long-term.

21 things every Birmingham City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were Birmingham City founded? 1873 1874 1875 1882

Jordan Rushworth

On the face of it, I would say this is a move to avoid for Birmingham City during the transfer window. Lafferty is a player with a vast amount of experience and he has shown he can be a reliable scorer at times in his career, but he has also been hit and miss at a lot of other clubs.

The Northern Irishman enjoyed something of a renaissance during his short spell with Kilmarnock in the second half of last season where he fired in eight goals in just nine league games. However, that is something that came after he had struggled to make an impact in Serie B with Reggina.

The forward does already know what it is like to play at St Andrew’s having had a short loan spell with the Blues in the 2015/16 campaign. He did not make too much of an impact in that brief spell and there will not likely be too many supporters wanting him to return.

Having said that, if he could replicate his form for Kilmarnock then he would be a good addition to the squad. The problem is with his age and his inconsistent form throughout his career this is a gamble not really worth taking.

Chris Thorpe

Kyle Lafferty is such an enigma in my eyes – he’s an average footballer but still manages to find himself good moves!

I think it would be a bit of a wildcard option for the Blues to pursue and I’m not sure if he would be a regular starter.

He’s not exactly a player that’s needed but I have to assume that Bowyer is keen to add depth to his ranks this summer.

He won’t cost anything so technically it’s a very low-risk signing but it wouldn’t make much sense for me.

They can do a lot better and I’d be shocked if Birmingham signed him.