‘A move that would make perfect sense’ – Fulham eye deal for powerful forward: The verdict

Fulham’s interest in Daryl Dike has been noted, with TEAMtalk reporting that Scott Parker’s side are amongst a host of clubs interested in the former Barnsley loanee.

Dike, 20, struck nine goals for Barnsley during the second-half of the season, helping Valerien Ismael’s side into the play-offs.

That play-off campaign ended in disappointment for Barnsley, with Dike’s future now unclear, although it seems unlikely he will be heading back to Orlando after a successful stint in the EFL.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like exactly the right sort of signing that Fulham should be aiming to make this summer and it would be a major statement of intent from them if they were to secure a move for Dike. That is something that is not going to be easy, though, given the amount of teams interested in him.

Dike is a player that has already shown he can be a major threat in the Championship during his excellent spell with Barnsley in the second half of the campaign. He would be able to flourish in Fulham’s side and with the amount of chances that you would expect them to be creating in the English second tier next season.

The 20-year-old offers a real physical presence upfront and that is something that Fulham do not have when they do not play Aleksandar Mitrovic. Dike is one of the best alternatives they could get in the current market for the Serbia international and you could see him adding a lot of extra quality to their attack.

He is a player that should only get better over the next few years and he might therefore prove to be a bargain signing for whoever manages to get it him this summer. Fulham should go all out to make sure that it is them who secure his signature.

Phil Spencer

This is a move that would make perfect sense.

Daryl Dike has been the find of the season in the Championship and what he did with Barnsley was nothing short of extraordinary.

I can’t see him heading back to Oakwell but a move to Fulham could be ideal.

Scott Parker’s side will be frontrunners to secure promotion to the Premier League and with the addition of the young American, they could be a real force.

Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to move on and I can’t think of a better like for like replacement than Daryl Dike, that’s why I think that this is a link with real legs.

Alfie Burns

The way that Aleksandar Mitrovic has fallen out of favour with Scott Parker is quite remarkable really, so if Parker is sticking around, we might well see the Serbian move on.

In that eventuality, Dike is a player that could come in at Craven Cottage and plug a gap.

He had a real impact at Barnsley after arriving at the club, with his ability to mix it physically, as well as show composure with his finishing.

There are similar qualities in his game to Mitrovic, but Dike has age on his side and so much more room to grow, which will only add to excitement surrounding a potential transfer.

What you’ve got to note, though, is that Fulham are heading back into the Championship now and, given Dike’s quality and potential, you’d imagine that there will be Premier League interest.

Whether Fulham can land him, then, I’m not so sure.

They will hope they can convince Dike that Craven Cottage is the right place for him, but that’s easier said than done, with a vast variety of clubs in pursuit.