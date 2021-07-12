‘A move that works for all parties’ – Cardiff City express interest in fresh move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have managed to conduct some solid business in the transfer window already this summer but there are still one or two areas they need to address before the start of the campaign.

The Bluebirds could still do with adding some extra creativity in the attacking third following the departures of Liverpool loan duo Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo.

According to the latest update from Wales Online, Mick McCarthy’s side are now interested in re-signing Ojo from Liverpool and they have expressed an interest in taking on a loan deal once again for next term. That comes after he fired in five goals and provided seven assists in his 41 league games last term.

However, the report added that Liverpool are wanting the attacker to leave the club on a permanent basis now rather than another loan deal. That comes after he has been left out of their pre-season training squad.

It is also believed that there is interest from a side in Germany, although it is also thought that there has been no concrete offers made to Liverpool for Ojo at this stage.

So with Cardiff keen to re-sign Ojo, we asked our FLW writers if they feel it would be a good signing for the Bluebirds to make this summer…

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking with this one.

Ojo is a player that Cardiff will know all about, with the winger spending the 2020/21 season on loan with the Bluebirds.

Additional strength in depth is always ideal to have for a manager, and you would imagine that he’d be a regular starter for Cardiff under the management of Mick McCarthy.

He scored five goals and was on hand to provide six assists in all competitions last season, and there won’t be any concerns as to whether he’ll be able to adjust to the demands of Championship football.

At the age of 24, he’ll be keen to find a new club permanently soon, as it seems likely that he’ll struggle for minutes with Liverpool’s first-team.

Therefore, this could be a move that works for all parties involved this summer.

Billy Mulley

Sheyi Ojo has proved his class in the Championship and it is no surprise to see Cardiff City in line to bring him back once again.

Not only is his ability to take players on at the highest level, but his end-product has been equally as good, and further proof of that is by his goal contributions. He is also a very exciting player to watch and poses such a threat from wide areas and has the attacking intelligence to make perfectly-timed runs.

As the season progressed, the amount of first-team starts decreased and for that reason, it is a little bit confusing why they are an interested party, but there is no denying the threat he possesses.

The fact that Cardiff have three good forwards in Moore, Collins and Vassell, should bode well for Ojo if he does make a return. His link-up play with Moore last season was at a very high level and he will be hoping to do the same if he does return.

Chris Thorpe

I think he’s a quality player that just needs to find some more consistency in his performances.

You can understand why Cardiff would like him back this summer as on his day he really turned up for the Bluebirds.

They need wingers after seeing the likes of Junior Hoilett leave, so this is an ideal target to be pursuing.

With Liverpool seemingly being keen to sell him on, I think this will be a slightly easier deal to tie up for McCarthy and co.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on if he moves there on a permanent basis.