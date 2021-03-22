‘A move that the fans could get behind’ – Blackburn player’s valuation emerges as Newcastle circle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly ready to accept £16 million for striker Adam Armstrong with Newcastle United keen to sign him in the upcoming window, regardless of which division they’re playing in.

Newcastle inserted a 40% sell-on fee when they sold Armstrong to the Ewood Park outfit back in 2018 and TEAMtalk has reported that Rovers would ask for £16 million as the total fee with the sell-on excluded.

It is understood that the Magpies are ready to push ahead with a deal for the 24-year-old whether they stay up or not.

But is he worth the £16 million price-tag? And would he be a good fit for Newcastle?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

It’s an interesting one.

Armstrong has been brilliant for Blackburn Rovers, and certainly strikes me as the sort of player that can play to a high standard in the Premier League.

He’ll surely feel as though he has a point to prove with the Magpies as well, having not been given much of a chance with them earlier in his career.

However, Newcastle are in serious danger of being relegated into the Championship this season, and I’m not sure Armstrong would be interested in a move to St James’ Park in the summer if they were in the same division as Blackburn.

He’s already shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing his football at a higher level, and he’ll surely only consider a move to them if they avoid relegation this term.

I think it’s worth the hefty price tag.

Chris Thorpe

Yep I’d say he’s definitely worth it, he’s more than proved himself in the Championship and is ready to return to Newcastle.

I do however think this move is reliant on the Magpies staying in the Premier League, so just watch this space on that one.

He will add something different to what they already have and in turn, will take some of the stress off the shoulders of Callum Wilson going forwards.

If they stay up, I see this move being a foregone conclusion, but as we know there is still a long way to go before Newcastle can plan for the summer.

Ben Wignall

Any striker who scores goals would be a good fit for Newcastle at this point, but Armstrong re-signing for the club would be very significant and a move that the fans could get behind.

Armstrong is a boyhood Newcastle fan and the club probably didn’t think he would develop this quick when they sold him for less than £2 million in 2018 to Rovers.

But considering Newcastle are set to make a move for him regardless of what division they are in next season, he could be the player for the supporters to rally around if the worst comes to worst and they do get relegated – they’re going to get behind one of their own but there’s always the chance that he will face too much pressure to be the new messiah at St James’ Park.

I think £16 million is a fair price as well – Armstrong is out of contract in 2022 and that kind of figure is more than reasonable for a player who has scored 20 goals with this season not even concluded yet, and he definitely deserves a Premier League move – whether or not Newcastle are in the top flight next season though is another story.