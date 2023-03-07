“A move that suits all parties” – Burnley face key transfer call as overseas interest emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to 16 games this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Wigan Athletic.

As a result of a plethora of fantastic displays at this level, the Clarets are currently 13 points clear of their nearest challengers Sheffield United in the league standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, one of Burnley’s players has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor.

According to Sky Sport Germany, FC Schalke 04 are interested in re-signing Darko Churlinov this summer.

It is also understood that two other clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on the Burnley winger.

Churlinov made 23 appearances for Schalke in a loan spell with the club last season.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Burnley should be looking to offload Churlinov later this year amid interest from Die Knappen.

Check out their views below…

Toby Wilding

It would seem to make sense for Burnley to offload Churlinov in the summer.

The Clarets look almost certain to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, and given he has struggled for chances in the Championship this season, it is hard to see Churlinov making much of an impact for them in the top-flight next time round.

As a result, they could be better off letting him go here, particularly given that will raise funds and create space in the squad to further strengthen in the summer window, which they will likely need to do if they are to be competitive at that level.

Given how things have gone for him, you feel a return to Germany with Schalke could appeal to Churlinov as well, meaning this ought to be a move that suits all parties.

Ned Holmes

Churlinov hasn’t quite had the impact that some of Burnley’s other summer arrivals have but I don’t think that necessarily means they should cash in right away.

The 22-year-old still looks to be settling in at Turf Moor and has been little more than a bit-part player.

But sometimes it just takes a bit of time for players to find their feet at a new club and Churlinov is still young.

If Vincent Kompany doesn’t see him playing much of a role next season, a loan move could be a good middle ground with a view to reassessing his status either in January or next summer.

A sizeable offer from Schalke will be tempting but Burnley aren’t going to be short of money given they’re about to win the Championship and return to the Premier League!

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Josh Cole

When you consider that Churlinov helped Schalke achieve promotion to the Bundesliga by providing eight direct goal contributions in 22 league appearances last season, it is hardly a shock that they are keen on securing a deal for him this summer.

Since making the switch to Burnley, the North Macedonia international has failed to make a positive impact as he has only featured on 12 occasions in all competitions due to the presence of Anass Zaroury, Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson.

Yet to score a goal or provide an assist for the Clarets, it could be argued that the club should be looking to sanction a departure for him as he is unlikely to deliver the goods at the highest level later this year.

Providing that Schalke, or another potential suitor, are willing to table a reasonable offer, Churlinov’s brief spell at Turf Moor could reach a crescendo.

By reinvesting the money generated from this sale back into their squad, Burnley could go on to reach new heights in Churlinov’s absence with Kompany at the helm.