“A move that makes sense” – Hull City fan pundit reacts as Tigers eye transfer for Tottenham player

Shota Arveladze has been busy rebuilding his Hull City squad this summer following their takeover earlier in the year.

The Tigers boss has added a number of strong names to his squad so far but with the summer transfer window open until next week, there is still time to add further strength.

With a lack of options at right-back, Hull have been linked with a move for Tottenham’s Marcel Lavinier as per a report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has recently turned a new contract with his current club as he was dropped from the club’s U21 squad so is now on the hunt for some first team football.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves for his thoughts on the potential transfer: “It’s certainly a very interesting signing, similar to when we were linked with Ngakia, it’s a position that we do need cover for because as good and reliable as Coyle can be, we’ve got no cover because Josh Emmanuel is still out with an unknown injury that we’ve not had much information about, so we don’t know when he’s going to be back. So we’ve got to go on the premise that we don’t have a back-up right-back and therefore, need to find someone else.

“If we can get another young promising English full-back in who’s had a lot of good things said about him from the Tottenham supporters then, whether it be on loan or permanent, because I think he’s rejected a contract offer from them because as far as I’m aware, I think Tottenham wanted him to sign a new deal before coming out on loan and he’s rejected that so maybe he’s looking at a new permanent home.

“So it could be a loan to permanent like what we’ve done with Salah Oulad M’Hand and Sayyadmanesh like we did last season. So definitely one to keep an eye on and whether it be loan or permanent it’s a move that makes sense.”

The Verdict:

As Ant says, this seems like a transfer that makes a lot of sense. As it stands, Hull lack depth in the right-back position and with Emmanuel’s injury unknown, a back-up option would give the Tigers a bit of a boost.

Furthermore, with Lavinier having turned down a new deal with Tottenham it seems quite clear that he is a player eager to get some first team football under his belt showing he has the right attitude and wants to play.

On a loan deal, even if just initially, this looks to be a very risk free deal but one the Tigers could definitely benefit from.

The only thing you have to question is whether the player himself would want this move as he wouldn’t be coming in as an immediate first team player and if he wants the opportunity to get into the first team, he may feel like he has an option for that elsewhere.