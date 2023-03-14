“A mouthwatering prospect” – Middlesbrough enter transfer chase for Championship sensation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have entered the transfer race for exciting Bristol City talent Alex Scott, as detailed in a report from Give Me Sport.

According to the report, Boro, as well as Burnley and Sheffield United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old and could make a move if promotion to the Premier League is secured.

Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester and Newcastle United, are also providing competition as there is now an expectation that Bristol City’s £25 million valuation could be increased.

Scott has started all but one of Bristol City’s league games this season, scoring his first goal of the campaign at the weekend and registering a further five assists.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the midfield sensation and whether or not he would represent good business at the Riverside if promotion is achieved…

Billy Mulley

There is a reason why half of the Premier League and this promotion-chasing Championship clubs are after the young midfielder and that reason is because he has such a high ceiling and could thrive in the top flight in the here and now.

Of course, it may be a difficult deal to finance, given that £25 million is not likely to win his signature and there is so much competition for him at the moment.

However, Scott is an investment and would be a player that has the ability to adapt swiftly to the Premier League and could see his stock rise further if he plays regularly in the top flight.

A player whose ball-playing capabilities, desire out of possession and tactical intelligence would make him an appealing option to Michael Carrick, and you would think that he could thrive at the Riverside under the stewardship of the Manchester United midfielder.

Scott would be a cracking addition at Middlesbrough but the level of competition and the increasing price tag makes it difficult to see Boro winning this race.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it would be a very good signing for Middlesbrough if they can get it done.

Scott has been quite simply outstanding for Bristol City this season, and at just 19-years-old, you feel he is only going to get better the more experience he gets, meaning he can be a major asset for a team in years to come.

Indeed, you only need to look at the number of Premier League clubs that are supposedly planning moves for the midfielder in the summer, to see just how good he already is.

As a result, not only would getting this deal done be a boost for ‘Boro in terms of what they are getting on the pitch, but it would also give the club a huge lift off it, in terms of the message it sends out.

With that in mind, you do feel those at The Riverside Stadium should certainly be looking into the possibility of making this happen.

Ned Holmes

The thought of Alex Scott learning his trade under Michael Carrick excites me.

Carrick is one of the most underrated midfielders in Premier League history so his influence could surely only be a good thing for Scott and his development.

The 19-year-old is a very, very exciting talent and the ever-growing interest in him is very much deserved.

His quick feet, excellent vision, outstanding technical ability and defensive industry should make him a good fit in Carrick’s 4-2-3-1 – either as the number 10 or deeper in midfield.

A three-man midfield of Scott, Hayden Hackney, and Dan Barlaser is a mouthwatering prospect but you have to question whether Boro are capable of winning the race for him.

They’ll need to pay in excess of £25 million and may not be able to compete with the financial package offered by other clubs while if the big guns do make a bid, they might not stand a chance.

Even with promotion, their hopes look slim.