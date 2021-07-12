‘A more than good enough option’ – Charlton Athletic register interest in 26-y/o: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are the latest club who are keen on making a move for former Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, as reported by on Twitter by Alan Nixon.

Mullin enjoyed collective and personal glory last season, as Cambridge won promotion to League One whilst he picked up the division’s golden boot award.

The 26-year-old netted 31 times and provided a further four assists, helping Cambridge to clinch promotion on the final day of the season.

After rejecting the opportunity to stay with the promoted club, a whole host of clubs have shown an interest, including sides in the second-tier, according to Football Insider.

Charlton are now an interested party and are looking for attacking recruits to boost their promotion bid for next season. The Addicks have already signed Jayden Stockley this summer, and it seems that they are hoping to bring in another.

Would Mullin bolster Charlton’s attacking options and improve their chances of securing promotion? We asked some of the FLW team…

Chris Gallagher

I’m not sure about this one.

Firstly, you have to say that Mullin was outstanding for Cambridge last season, so bringing in a clinical striker on a free transfer should seem like a no-brainer for virtually all League One sides.

However, the U’s were set up to get the best out of Mullin and if you look at his career stats, it’s the only campaign that he has been prolific in from start to finish. In fact, he hadn’t even hit double figures for league goals prior to his remarkable last season.

So, there still have to be some question marks as to whether Mullin can handle the step up. On one hand, it’s a low-risk move on a free, but I do think Charlton could do with someone else through the door and they may not have the setup that allows the 26-year-old to flourish, as he had at Cambridge.

Jacob Potter

This could turn out to be a smart signing by the Addicks.

Mullin has shown that he can score goals consistently in the EFL, and you would imagine that a move to The Valley could be a tempting proposition for the striker.

Charlton narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in League One last term, and they’ll fancy their chances of building on some impressive performances whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

They could certainly benefit from adding strength in depth to his attacking options, and Mullin could potentially prove to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw. With Chuks Aneke recently leaving the club, they definitely need another option in attack, and Mullin would be a more than good enough option for Adkins’ men.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be an ideal signing for Charlton Athletic to make this summer and there is no doubt that Paul Mullin should be ready to make the step up to League One following his excellent goal-scoring exploits for Cambridge United last term in the fourth tier.

Charlton need to find a new goal scorer to help replace the sizeable loss of Chuks Aneke and Mullin would certainly fit the bill. The forward should be full of confidence and belief coming off the back of his best season to date and if he could find a couple of goals early on in the campaign then there is no doubt he would be a real asset for the Addicks.

Mullin is also available on a free transfer and that has to be something that appeals to Charlton in the current financial climate. He could be the player that makes the difference for them in the final third that helps them edge tight matches in the third tier next term.

This has to be worth a go for Charlton surely but there are other teams interested so they are going to have to work hard to convince him to make the move to The Valley.

