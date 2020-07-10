‘A modern day Allan Clarke’, ‘Magnificent’ – Many Leeds fans rave about performance of one man v Stoke

Leeds United secured a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Stoke City yesterday to move back to the top of the Championship and many Whites fans have heaped praise on Patrick Bamford for his performance.

The Potters, who are under threat from relegation, were subject to Marcelo Bielsa’s side at their very best at Elland Road last night in what was a dominant performance from the promotion-chasing Whites.

Mateusz Klich gave the hosts a 1-0 half-time lead from the penalty spot before Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford all found the net after the break.

The result means that Leeds are one point clear of West Bromwich Albion in first and have a six-point cushion over of the play-offs with four games remaining.

It also saw Bamford, who has been a divisive figure at Elland Road this season, grab his 16th Championship goal of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Leeds striker, who has remained first-choice throughout the season despite the arrivals of both Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin, has drawn criticism for not being clinical enough in front of goal this term.

His effort and impact on the side in other parts of his game are huge and Bielsa’s loyalty to him shows just how important a player the Argentine coach feels he is.

Bamford’s display against Stoke last night, which was capped off with a fantastic late goal, has caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful for all the right reasons – with many of them taking to Twitter to heap praise on him.

Read their reaction here:

What I loved about the Pablo’s goal was the Side Before Self attitude from Bamford. Had a few chances & didn’t score. Could have easily taken the ball into his stride but obviously knew Pablo called & was in a better position. Credit where credit due @Patrick_Bamford. #LUFC #MOT — Parma (@Hello_Parma) July 10, 2020

Paddy Bamford was brilliant last night. They all were obviously, but he and KP stood out. #LUFC — The Chris Knowles (@TheChrisKnowles) July 10, 2020

Bamford’s best game in a Leeds shirt!

Costa’s best game in a Leeds shirt! FACT!

Long may it continue MOT #LUFC — Ken Regan (@KenLUFC1919) July 10, 2020

Buzzing for bamford, keep faith in this lad 💙💛💪 — bob (@LewisPetrozzi) July 10, 2020

Definitely my MOM class performance he allowed room for other players to get into the box. That’s what we have missed the lack of our players running at the box. 10/10 @Patrick_Bamford — Nige ⚽️🍺🍾 MOT (@hectorswhites) July 9, 2020

Is Beckford a legend, is Roofe a legend. This chap @Patrick_Bamford is a modern day Alan Clarke. Defo legend in the making. — David O’Keeffe (@davok64) July 9, 2020

Bamford was magnificent today. Best game I’ve seen him play for Leeds that’s for sure. Brilliant — Andrew Woodhouse (@woody2goody_uk) July 9, 2020

@Patrick_Bamford excellent performance from all the lads today but your work rate and dedication to the cause is second to none!!! Well deserved goal and you’ve been excellent this season, keep up the great work and lead us back to where we belong #lufc #mot #ALAW #Bamford — Martin Bogdan (@MartinBogdan9) July 9, 2020