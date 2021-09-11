Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘A mistake waiting to happen’ – Many West Brom fans have their say on 27-year-old’s performance vs Millwall

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Brom were unable to make it five wins on the bounce this afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall.

The Baggies will have been looking to pick up from where they left off after recording four successive victories before the international break.

But Valerien Ismael’s side were in for a frustrating afternoon despite taking the lead on the day.

After Karlan Grant missed a penalty before the interval, Kyle Bartley rose highest to head in Conor Townsend’s cross to give Albion the lead.

But there was to be another cross leading to another goal, this time for Millwall, as Dan Ballard headed in Wallace’s cross to equalise for the Lions.

Millwall could well have gone on and won, too, and Semi Ajayi’s performance was criticised by Baggies fans after the whistle.

Ajayi was guilty of playing a number of short back passes which the Lions couldn’t capitalise on, with Sheyi Ojo squandering a big chance for the visitors.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A mistake waiting to happen’ – Many West Brom fans have their say on 27-year-old’s performance vs Millwall

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: