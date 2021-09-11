‘A mistake waiting to happen’ – Many West Brom fans have their say on 27-year-old’s performance vs Millwall

West Brom were unable to make it five wins on the bounce this afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall.

The Baggies will have been looking to pick up from where they left off after recording four successive victories before the international break.

But Valerien Ismael’s side were in for a frustrating afternoon despite taking the lead on the day.

After Karlan Grant missed a penalty before the interval, Kyle Bartley rose highest to head in Conor Townsend’s cross to give Albion the lead.

But there was to be another cross leading to another goal, this time for Millwall, as Dan Ballard headed in Wallace’s cross to equalise for the Lions.

Millwall could well have gone on and won, too, and Semi Ajayi’s performance was criticised by Baggies fans after the whistle.

Ajayi was guilty of playing a number of short back passes which the Lions couldn’t capitalise on, with Sheyi Ojo squandering a big chance for the visitors.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance…

Games like that always happen in championship still undefeated 💪🏼Saying that kipre and ajayi was shocking Got away with not loosing today #WBA — Jon (@jhassall9) September 11, 2021

I’ll never forgive anyone who was saying that Ajayi is/was our best CB #WBA — James (@James_HUFC) September 11, 2021

Semi Ajayi is now emulating Matt Carbon’s defending for those who remember him! #WBA — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) September 11, 2021

Ajayi needs to get in the bin, he owes Sam Johnstone his career today. #wba — Liam⚡ (@LiamCooper_20) September 11, 2021

Ajayi is a mistake waiting to happen. I don’t rate him whatsoever didn’t last season either, just scores a few to paper over the cracks #wba — West Brom Xtra (@WestBromXtra) September 11, 2021

Defensive errors have been woeful from both Kipre and Ajayi today. Simply not good enough. #WBA — Samson (@ItsSamson2) September 11, 2021

Ajayi & Kipre are garbage man. Ajayi just a good goal scorer that’s all hth — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) September 11, 2021

Whoever said Ajayi is good is deluded #WBA — Jamie Theo (@JamieTheo2) September 11, 2021

And that is why Ismael didn't trust him to start the season… — Cameron (@BruntyMozza) September 11, 2021