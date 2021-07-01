‘A mistake’, ‘Love this club’ – Contrasting reactions from these Fulham fans as significant club decision announced

Fulham have announced the arrival of Marco Silva as their new boss this evening, with the Portuguese coach signing a three-year deal at Craven Cottage.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Everton in 2019, which was his third job in English football at the time after previous stints with Hull City and Watford.

Now, he will be taking on his first role in the Championship, as the Cottagers confirmed him as their new boss following Scott Parker’s departure earlier in the week.

Given his mixed record at his former clubs in the country, it’s fair to say that Silva’s appointment is one that has divided opinion among the fan base, although it’s worth noting that ex-player Luis Boa Morte’s arrival as assistant has gone down extremely well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news that the former Olympiacos chief is now the main man at Fulham…

He has been sacked from everywhere. I think that signing him is a mistake, but as long as he is the coach I will support Silva. — Hector García (@hectorgarcia_9) July 1, 2021

I love this club ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 — FulhamFanpage11 (@Cayden65585821) July 1, 2021

For me, it’s ALL about Luis Boa Morte, we LOVE that legend. Can’t wait to welcome him back, you just know he had a massive influence on this appointment. #FFC — Mel Brolly 🌹 (@melmel2801) July 1, 2021

Welcome. Let's move forward and have a great season — Adam Bright (@AdamBrightPhoto) July 1, 2021

Attacking football, Boa Morte is back, Mitro to stay. So much to cheer on this one! #COYW — E. Zat (@DoubleeZat) July 1, 2021

Good luck to him. He might just be the perfect fit for Fulham and at least we shouldn’t be bored anymore. The statement from Khan senior is encouraging, now to sideline Khan jr and get a proper DOF in. — James Sutch (@Jr72su) July 1, 2021

Welcome Marco. Hopefully some nice football coming back to #FFC & a manager who will hopefully play the players we have in their strongest position. The squad is decent & it’s time to get down to business! — AK (@Jags41) July 1, 2021