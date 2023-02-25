“A mistake in him” – Watford fan pundit issues message on 21-year-old’s potential at club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mattie Pollock was picked up in the summer of 2021 by Watford after an impressive breakthrough in the EFL with Grimsby Town.

The 21-year-old was a valued contributor on loan at Cheltenham Town last season as the Robins stabilised in League One under Michael Duff.

Having said that, in staying put at Watford in the first half of this season first team opportunities were few and far between and it seems like in the short term his development lies away from the Hornets, with his current deal running until 2026.

Pollock has joined Aberdeen on loan for the rest of the season and it will be interesting to monitor his progress in Scotland.

One of FLW’s Watford fan pundits, Justin Beattie, had his say on Pollock’s potential pathway to the first team.

Speaking to Football League World, Beattie said: “I haven’t seen enough of Mattie Pollock to form an opinion on him.

“However, when I have seen him play it’s obvious that he’s got a mistake in him, I don’t know if that comes down to confidence or whether it was just one of those games.

“I think we have solidified our central defence in the January window.

“So, I don’t think there is going to be a long term future for Mattie Pollock at Watford.

“The fans will obviously wish him all the best though because he’s been waiting for a chance to prove himself.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t come at Vicarage Road.”