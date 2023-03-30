Sheffield Wednesday rallied from two goals down last night to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham.

Darren Moore's side conceded to Aidan Keena and Alfie May within the space of seven-minutes in the second-half, leaving them starring down the barrel of a third consecutive defeat in League One.

However, an Aden Flint header and close-range Lee Gregory finish in the final 15 minutes hauled Wednesday to 2-2, with Will Vaulks unlucky not to win the game with what was the final kick, striking the post.

One interesting topic of debate emerging out of the game was Moore's decision to recall David Stockdale in the place of Cameron Dawson in-goal, as the Wednesday boss called on experience in a bid to get Wednesday back on track.

The 37-year-old pulled off a number of good saves (six in total), including an acrobatic effort to deny May in the first-half. However, Stockdale was potentially at fault for Cheltenham's second goal, parrying a strike from distance into May's path.

There was still plenty of positive reaction to the goalkeeper's return, though:

Despite plenty of positivity when it came to Stockdale's performance, there are some that aren't convinced at all.

In their eyes, Stockdale should have done better in clearing danger in the build-up to May's goal.

Wednesday remain second to Plymouth Argyle in the League One standings and four points clear of Ipswich Town in third. However, it's four games without a win now for the Owls, who host Lincoln City on Saturday.