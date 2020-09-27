‘A mistake’, ‘Happy’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as XI vs Bristol City confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday will look to build on their strong start to the season as they travel to take on in-form Bristol City this afternoon.

Despite picking up four points from their opening two games, Garry Monk’s men are bottom of the table as they were hit with a 12 point deduction before the season started.

So, they will be keen to pick up another win at Ashton Gate and Monk has made two changes from the team that drew with Watford at Hillsborough last week.

That sees Liam Palmer come in for Matt Penney at wing-back whilst Elias Kachunga will be up top instead of Jordan Rhodes.

Elsewhere, the team remains the same, with Barry Bannan expected to pull the strings in the midfield in this 3-5-2 formation, with Josh Windass a big goal threat alongside Kachunga.

Whilst most fans were pleased with the XI, the decision to leave Rhodes on the bench was a talking point. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Dropping Rhodes is a mistake, we may as well pay his contract up and let him go, getting his confidence and trying to find a bit of his form won’t happen with him on the bench 🤦🏻‍♂️ — chris mason (@chrisma5on) September 27, 2020

Rhodes must be scratching his head again. Exactly the same happened after restart last season. Played well, as did the team, dropped and then the results and performances went downhill. — TW (@gamblin4alcohol) September 27, 2020

Just sell Rhodes. If you aren’t gonna play him, let him go. — J (@the_geeker) September 27, 2020

I know it's probably the best team we can put out just look at squad and think meh. Its so average.

We sold our stadium to pay for this.

No strikers on the pitch and a dud on the bench — kenners🦉 ///\///\// 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) September 27, 2020

Rhodes Wednesday journey is over, palmer needs agood game as well 🦉 — Chris (@ozzie18674) September 27, 2020

No surprises with today's line up then! — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) September 27, 2020

