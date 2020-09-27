Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘A mistake’, ‘Happy’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as XI vs Bristol City confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will look to build on their strong start to the season as they travel to take on in-form Bristol City this afternoon.

Despite picking up four points from their opening two games, Garry Monk’s men are bottom of the table as they were hit with a 12 point deduction before the season started.

So, they will be keen to pick up another win at Ashton Gate and Monk has made two changes from the team that drew with Watford at Hillsborough last week.

That sees Liam Palmer come in for Matt Penney at wing-back whilst Elias Kachunga will be up top instead of Jordan Rhodes.

Elsewhere, the team remains the same, with Barry Bannan expected to pull the strings in the midfield in this 3-5-2 formation, with Josh Windass a big goal threat alongside Kachunga.

Whilst most fans were pleased with the XI, the decision to leave Rhodes on the bench was a talking point. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A mistake’, ‘Happy’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as XI vs Bristol City confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: