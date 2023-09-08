Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's new head coach, Xisco Munoz, has only gained one point in his first five league matches, highlighting a struggling start to the season.

Despite the team's poor performance, Munoz was able to strengthen the squad with loan signings of midfielders John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick.

Talks of whether Munoz made a mistake in excluding Marvin Johnson from the squad have emerged, with the versatile player potentially being a useful asset for the team.

It has been a rough start to the 2023-24 Championship season for Sheffield Wednesday, with the South Yorkshire outfit struggling to gel so far under new head coach Xisco Munoz.

Munoz has only picked up one singular point in his first five league matches in charge, with that coming last weekend in a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Losing all four league fixtures before that, Xisco was able to strengthen his squad on deadline day with the arrivals of midfielders John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick - both on loan from Blackburn and Newcastle respectively.

Wednesday's Championship squad list until January became official this week, with one space open for a potential free agent to arrive at Hillsborough.

Two first-team players were left out, including the injured new midfield signing Momo Diaby and versatile wide player Marvin Johnson.

Having only signed a new contract with the Owls a few days before Munoz was appointed as head coach in July, Johnson finds himself ostracized from proceedings at the club for the foreseeable future.

Despite playing regularly under Darren Moore in League One last season, mainly as a wing-back, Johnson was not used in the first month of the season even with a lack of left-back options for the club's new Spanish boss, and it looked as though he would be exiting on deadline day.

However, a move to Paul Warne's Derby County broke down for the 32-year-old, with a reason cited as Wednesday's financial demands ultimately being too much for the Rams to pay.

Has Xisco Munoz made a mistake in leaving Marvin Johnson out of his squad?

Former Wednesday and England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Owls boss Munoz may have made something of a mistake by not including Johnson in his squad list due to the amount of positions he can play.

"I'm a little bit surprised by this," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Johnson played 41 games last season when the Owls were promoted, 39 games the season before when they reached the play-offs, he's played over 100 league games at Championship level so he's very, very experienced.

"Managers make their decisions and they live or die by them - I actually think this decision is a mistake given Marvin's versatility."

Xisco however still has a chance to add Johnson to his squad, with one squad space open for either a new signing or a player that has not been registered but is still at the club - this could go to Momo Diaby though should he recover from his hamstring injury before the January transfer window.

Has Marvin Johnson been harshly treated by Xisco Munoz?

Johnson would have been a useful asset to the Wednesday squad this season, and leaving him out entirely doesn't make much sense.

Despite not being an out-and-out left-back in a back four, Johnson has still played there enough to be a better option than Akin Famewo, who was out of position from his usual centre-back role.

Juan Delgado has also played there too despite being a natural right-sider, leaving Johnson out in the cold and unused.

Xisco gave a cryptic response last month when asked why Johnson had not been involved despite his contract extension and perhaps something has gone on behind the scenes, but it seems a shame for a capable player to be sat on the sidelines until January now - unless there is a change of heart.