‘A million times yes’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans sent into frenzy by links to midfielder

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, which has sent many fans of the club into a frenzy.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham and helped the west London club to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Forest will have their eyes firmly set on following in the Cottagers’ footsteps this term and it appears they’re hoping Arter can help them do just that.

According to Kris Temple from the BBC, the East Midlands club have shown an interest in signing the central midfielder permanently this summer.

Arter currently has one year left on his contract at Bournemouth, though you feel the Cherries may be keen on holding onto him after their relegation to the Championship.

Forest look set to lose Ben Watson this summer and though Jack Colback has already been brought in as a potential replacement, it looks as though the Reds are keen to add another experienced midfielder.

It’s been another busy summer for the East Midlands club but this latest transfer report appears to have gone down well among the City Ground faithful.

6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

In fact, the links to Arter have sent many Forest fans into something of a frenzy on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

Would love him — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑® (@NFFCFUSSEY) September 16, 2020

#nffc now HE is the sort of player we need next to Colback! https://t.co/z3poMvRIJZ — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) September 16, 2020

Bit worried if we sign to many players but Harry Arter would be a quality get. Very good for Fulham last season. #NFFC https://t.co/5CRUiTVpWW — Rads (@Rads_23) September 16, 2020

A million times yes https://t.co/74ag2mNEfQ — Steve Gibson (@Gibbo8) September 16, 2020

He’s the middle midfielder we need, would be unreal. https://t.co/qlFd4iMrEK — Baz (@HarryySax98) September 16, 2020

Would be pleased with this. Experienced, not afraid to put a foot in. A shithouse but was excellent in the Fulham home game last season #NFFC https://t.co/VoXcViYYZU — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) September 16, 2020

Always rated the guy. Looks like he showers at least three times a day. Nice trim too https://t.co/x3w0XlM3Fh — Ash (@Ash_Grantham) September 16, 2020

Get him in 🙏🏼 https://t.co/QYuI60GZOa — Ian McGhie (@ian7363) September 16, 2020