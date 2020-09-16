Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A million times yes’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans sent into frenzy by links to midfielder

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, which has sent many fans of the club into a frenzy.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham and helped the west London club to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Forest will have their eyes firmly set on following in the Cottagers’ footsteps this term and it appears they’re hoping Arter can help them do just that.

According to Kris Temple from the BBC, the East Midlands club have shown an interest in signing the central midfielder permanently this summer.

Arter currently has one year left on his contract at Bournemouth, though you feel the Cherries may be keen on holding onto him after their relegation to the Championship.

Forest look set to lose Ben Watson this summer and though Jack Colback has already been brought in as a potential replacement, it looks as though the Reds are keen to add another experienced midfielder.

It’s been another busy summer for the East Midlands club but this latest transfer report appears to have gone down well among the City Ground faithful.

In fact, the links to Arter have sent many Forest fans into something of a frenzy on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:


