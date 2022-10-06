“A million miles away…” – Hal Robson-Kanu offers verdict on the problems at West Brom

Despite making a number of good Championship signings over the summer transfer window, West Brom have started the season in poor form.

Following a 1-0 defeat against Preston last night, the Baggies now sit in the relegation zone with no win since the 20th August.

Unsurprisingly Steve Bruce’s future as manager has been subject to some debate due to his side’s poor form.

However, former Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu thinks those higher up in the club also need to take some responsibility as he said on Sky Sports (via West Brom News): “It’s a massive win for Preston but the fundamentals are that West Brom, having had a season down from the Premier League, they should 100% be competing to gain promotion. And on the news of tonight, they’re a million miles away from that.

“That’s really difficult and disappointing to see. But from a club’s perspective, players, managers and from an owner’s perspective, there needs to be some accountability there.”

This weekend Bruce’s side welcome Luton Town and you can imagine this could be his last chance to save his job.

26 West Brom trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885

The Verdict:

Of course it is results that are the downfall at West Brom right now and given Steve Bruce got some good names in over the summer, they are a side that are definitely underperforming.

There is responsibility that has to be shared between the players and the manager given that they are not performing.

However, you can see why Robson-Kanu is keen to put some of the blame of the club’s owner given he is the man that made the appointment of Steve Bruce, and even prior to that last season the Baggies weren’t doing as well as they should have been for a side that were just relegated from the top flight.

It seems a change has to be made at The Hawthorns for Albion to save their season. However, there will be plenty of pressure on the owner to make the right decisions and at the right time too.