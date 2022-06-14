“A million-dollar question” – Carlton Palmer delivers thoughts on future of Sheffield Wednesday returnee

Cameron Dawson spent last season on loan at Exeter City, playing an integral role as the Grecians finally secured promotion to League One.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee featured in all but one league game for the Devon-based club, keeping 18 clean sheets and letting in just 40 goals in the process.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell returning to Burnley, the Owls have been linked with a move for veteran EFL goalkeeper David Stockdale, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

Asked whether there is scope for Dawson to come back in at Sheffield Wednesday and feature regularly next season, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Yeah, it’s a million-dollar question, isn’t it?

“I mean he finished second with Exeter in League Two, he kept 19 clean sheets, you know, so he had an excellent season.

“The question is can he step up and play in League One.

“I would have thought at 26 now, it’s either got to be a decision that he can do that or they’re better off selling him.”

The verdict

Enjoying a strong season with the Grecians last time out, Dawson will certainly look to compete for that number one spot at Hillsborough.

His loan spell at Exeter has served him well, as he is now in a position where he can compete for a first-team spot in League, after proving to be a level above in the lower division.

As Palmer alludes to in his answer, if he is not going to see game time now, then it is unlikely that he will see many minutes at all at Sheffield Wednesday.

Certainly good enough to justify playing in League One, it just remains to be seen if the Owls will afford him the chance, or if they are able to attract better quality options.