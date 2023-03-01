“A mentality thing” – Ian Evatt reacts to Bolton Wanderers’ 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth

Bolton Wanderers suffered a second defeat in three matches when they were beaten 3-1 at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Dion Charles gave the Trotters the lead shortly after half time before a Ryley Towler brace and Colby Bishop finish turned the match on its head in the closing exchanges.

Conceding goals from set pieces can be especially frustrating for managers, because it can often come down to communication, organisation and other factors that can be controlled.

All four goals in the match came from dead ball situations and in the end it meant that the Trotters tasted defeat on their travels.

Ian Evatt was understandably very annoyed at the nature of the goals they conceded when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “The frustration is we put ourselves in a really good position in the game, we got ourselves one up.

“Second half we looked relatively comfortable, I don’t think Traff (James Trafford) had too much to do.

“Then all of a sudden we don’t do our jobs, don’t do our basics from a set play.

“To concede the second and third from set plays as well, that’s just a mental thing, that’s a mindset thing, that’s a mentality thing.

“When you’re tired mentally you switch off in those moments and we certainly did that second half.”

The Verdict

They have threatened to join them over the course of the season, but it would seem that Bolton are not quite at the requisite level of quality to compete with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town for automatic promotion.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 James Trafford? Manchester City Manchester United Leeds United Southampton

However, over a three-game sample size in the play-offs, they definitely have the talent step up to the big occasion, and they will head into the play-offs with recent experience of playing at Wembley Stadium in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

All teams concede goals from set pieces over the course of a season, but three in one game is unacceptable regardless of how strong the opposition are aerially.