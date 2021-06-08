‘A match made in heaven’ – Stoke City interested in swoop for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are facing an important summer period where they are having to shift on some of their high earners and also still ensure they strengthen in the right areas.

According to the latest report from the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are potentially interested in adding to their attacking options by bringing forward Andreas Weimann in from Championship rivals Bristol City.

That comes after the 29-year-old endured an injury-hit campaign that saw him manage to make just seven league appearances in which he scored twice. He has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery in December and is currently continuing his rehabilitation.

Bristol City confirmed within their retained list that they are keen to keep hold of Weimann and offer him a new deal, with him set to be a free agent this summer.

It is believed by the Stoke Sentinel that the Potters could look to swoop for him amid his contract uncertainty at Bristol City.

With the Potters interested in Weimann, we asked out FLW writers whether they felt it would be a good signing for Stoke to make this summer…

Ben Wignall

Weimann would be a decent acquisition for Stoke but it does depend on where Michael O’Neill would see him fitting in as he has different systems that could see the Austrian succeed.

However there must be a bit of a concern over the knee injury that kept him out of action for the majority of last season – Weimann was fighting to get back fit before the end of the season but he didn’t make it back onto the pitch under Nigel Pearson.

With Weimann turning 30 in August, will he be the same player after such a bad injury and a long time on the sidelines? We won’t know until he plays again, but he did start last season extremely well under a man who is now on the coaching staff at the bet365 Stadium in Dean Holden.

Under Holden, Weimann played in a midfield three and was very advanced along with Jamie Paterson, and he’d fit into the 3-5-2 that O’Neill played for much of last season.

In the Northern Irishman’s other preferred system of a 4-2-3-1 though, Weimann could play in the 10, on the wing or as a striker so he would be a useful addition to the Potters squad if they end up making a move.

21 things every Stoke City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Stoke City first formed? 1863 1865 1867 1869

Phil Spencer

This could be a really shrewd move.

Things haven’t exactly worked out for Andreas Weimann of late with a serious knee injury stopping him for retaining his spot as a key man for Bristol City.

While staying at the club isn’t yet ruled out, it seems likely that he could move on.

The 29-year-old needs to move somewhere where he’s valued and reuniting with Dean Holden at Stoke City could make this an ideal solution.

The Potters are looking for cost-effective solutions to improve their squad and perhaps this will prove to be a match made in heaven for all parties.

Toby Wilding

I think this is an interesting one for Stoke to consider, since it does feel like a bit of risk to me in all honesty.

The Potters were somewhat underwhelming with their 14th place finish in the Championship last season, and they will obviously be looking to improve on that in the coming campaign, which they will need to add to their squad in order to do.

Given the experience he has of both the Premier League and Championship, and the fact that recent years have shown he can both score and create goals – which was something of an issue for Stoke last season – it does seem as though Weimann is a player who could be a useful addition to Michael O’Neill’s side, particularly given that at 29-years-old, he has plenty of time left in his career.

What might be a concern for Stoke however, is the fact that the Austrian has now not made a first-team appearance since October due to a serious knee injury, meaning he is unlikely to be anywhere near match fit heading into the start of next season, and the issue of how long he takes to get that level is something that could prevent him from making the impact that the Potters will expect, and potentially need, him to when he arrives at the Bet365 Stadium.