‘A match made in heaven’ – Norwich City eyeing swoop for in-demand EFL ace: The verdict

Norwich City are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the Canaries are rivalling Leeds United, West Ham, and Portuguese side FC Porto a potential deal this summer.

Carvalho caught the eye with some strong performances for the Cottagers last season, as they were relegated from the Premier League, whilst under the management of Scott Parker.

The winger has since gone on to be named in the starting XI for Fulham’s first league match of the Championship season this term, as he played 89 minutes of action, as they drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Jordan Rushworth:

This has the makings of an excellent signing for Norwich City if they can pull it off with Fabio Carvalho exactly the right profile of player that they should be aiming to recruit this summer.

Carvalho is someone that you can only see improving over the coming years and Norwich have proven to be adept at developing and bringing on young talented players over the last few seasons under Daniel Farke. The attacker would suit the Canaries style of play perfectly and he could flourish in the environment that has been created at Carrow Road.

Considering the amount of interest there is in Carvalho from the likes Leeds United and West Ham, it will be a difficult deal for them to pull off. However, if they could convince him to make the move then it would be a major coup for Farke’s side.

You could see this being a brilliant replacement for someone like Emiliano Buendia and he would be able to add a real extra attacking spark to their side. This would be a move to be excited about.

George Harbey:

This just feels like it would be a match made in heaven.

Norwich are always on the lookout for talented young players, and the recruitment model they have in place at Carrow Road is impressive.

Carvalho was superb for Fulham’s Under-23s’ last season, scoring 11 goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League 2, and is clearly one for the future.

He is a versatile attacking player, and you could see him being a key player in any of the three attacking midfield positions in the future.

It would be a coup for them to beat Leeds and West Ham to his signature.

Billy Mulley:

This would certainly be an exciting addition for Norwich City, albeit, one that I could not see breaking into the side for at least another season. If The Canaries are to strike a deal with Fulham, then I think an immediate return to Fulham (on loan may be on the cards).

Carvalho is one of the most exciting prospects in the Championship at present and you would think that he will go on to enjoy a very successful career whatever the next move is for him.

Norwich are tackling the Premier League once again, and whilst this may not be a signing that will make an immediate impact and bolster their chances of survival, he will be an excellent acquisition for the future.

Possessing maturity beyond his age, Carvalho also has excellent dribbling ability and has the versatility to operate across the front-line and in the number 10 role – an interesting dynamic that suits the Norwich style of play.