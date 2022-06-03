“A match made in heaven” – Barnsley fan pundit reacts as veteran manager approached by Tykes

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Barnsley’s relegation to League One this season, head coach Poya Asbaghi was sacked after just five months in charge at Oakwell.

The Swede was unable to keep the South Yorkshire side in the second tier, with Markus Schopp’s work earlier in the season seemingly irreversible despite some January additions to the squad.

The Tykes are yet to confirm Asbaghi’s replacement, with a number of names being mentioned over the last couple of weeks – those including Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff.

The latest name to come up is 73-year-old Neil Warnock, with Barnsley’s chief executive confirming that contact has been made and talks are to continue.

Warnock has retired from football so if he is to join the club, he will have to commit to a u-turn after just two months out of the game.

FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Bearsdall is of the belief that Warnock is the best man for the job and that the hierarchy at the Tykes should do all they can to convince him to return to the club he played for between 1976 and 1978.

“In my mind it’s pretty simple really, Neil Warnock would be the best appointment that Barnsley could hope for because look at his record – he’s been an absolutely incredible manager, one of the best in history in my opinion in terms of his promotion and what he’s done with teams,” Bearsdall said.

“Obvisouly he’s retired again for the thousandth time but we know that the temptation to come out of retirement has happened before so it could happen again.

“I think the biggest issue here is the gap between what Barnsley want to achieve in terms of a certain style, in terms of a certain way of buying players, younger players.

“Obviously they’ve said they want to invest in some experience now and that’s something that’s been addressed and learnt from – but it’s whether they can meet in the middle.

“It’s whether Neil Warnock is happy to be a head coach instead of a manager and not to have the say over every single transfer.

“It’s whether Barnsley can say ‘Well actually then, we’re going to have to be a little bit more flexible and listen to Neil because he’s an expert who knows exactly what he’s talking about’, so if he says go and get that guy, we’re going to have to try our absolute hardest to do that for him.

“So, there’s going to have to be some flexibility.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen because I think the gap between what we want to do as a club and what Neil is about is probably a bit too big.

“However, I think if they could meet in the middle and there was that flexibility, it could be a match made in heaven because I think it would help the people at Barnsley to maybe think a little bit differently, maybe to grow in what they’re trying to do – I think Neil could bring some real expertise and experience in that area.

“Plus it will attract lots of players because people know, players know, fans know Neil Warnock is just a key to success, he just gets success in the vast majority of places he’s been.

“So I think they’d be players who want to work for him, that might encourage a couple to stay, it might encourage a couple more to come through the door so it would be the best appointment for me.”

Warnock isn’t the only person being considered as previously mentioned, with one potential candidate in particular catching Joe’s eye.

“However, I still wouldn’t be opposed to Michael Duff because I think that Michael Duff is an upcoming manager who’s been exceptionally good at Cheltenham Town and I think that he could do a fantastic job as well,” Beardsall continued.

“So, for me it’s got to be between those two – whether you go for the ready made, experienced, know you’re very likely to get success or do you go for the more long term plan of Michael Duff where you could possibly get instant success – it might take a couple of seasons but long term you’re confident he’s going to go on to bigger and better things and could bring Barnsley on that journey.”

The Verdict

If Barnsley are looking for instant success and hoping to go straight back to the Championship then Neil Warnock seems like an obviously good appointment.

However, as Joe points out, the project they are currently trying to build at the club may not suit Warnock and therefore it could be a better option for them to choose a younger manger who may be able to develop their long term vision more.

If the club do want Neil Warnock, they will have to be prepared to make some compromise but the 73-year-old has earned that right given his managerial experience and success so far.

Furthermore, if he is going to be tempted to come out of retirement, it would have to be for a project he feels fully invested in.