EFL Pundit Dean Ashton has revealed that he believes that Bolton Wanderers will be a match for the rest of the teams that are set to play in the play-offs if they perform at their best in this competition.

Bolton secured a top-six finish in League One last weekend thanks to their triumph over Fleetwood Town.

An own-goal from Promise Omochere and an effort from Kyle Dempsey allowed Wanderers to claim all three points in this fixture.

Set to take on Bristol Rovers this weekend, Bolton will guarantee a showdown with Barnsley (4th) in the semi-finals of the play-offs if they claim all three points at the Memorial Ground.

However, a defeat in this fixture coupled with a win for Derby County would see Wanderers slip to sixth in the standings and face the prospect of a clash with a Sheffield Wednesday outfit who have accumulated 93 points at this level during the current campaign.

Having already achieved success at Wembley Stadium this season in the EFL Trophy final, Bolton will be desperate to return to London later this month.

What has Dean Ashton had to say about Bolton Wanderers' play-off hopes?

Making reference to Wanderers, Ashton has suggested that Ian Evatt's side could be a match for the rest of League One's play-off contenders.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show about Bolton's chances of achieving promotion in this competition, Ashton said: "It's going to be difficult, I think it's going to be super competitive.

"But I think they have shown all season, at their very best, they are going to be a match for absolutely anybody."

Will Ian Evatt be able to guide Bolton to the Championship via the play-offs later this month?

When you consider that Bolton secured a 4-0 win over a Plymouth Argyle outfit who have since secured automatic promotion to the second-tier, Ashton certainly makes a valid point regarding the club's ability to match the other sides in the play-offs.

By replicating this display in the semi-finals of the play-offs, it would not be at all surprising if Bolton go on to progress in this competition.

Evatt will know just how important it is to carry some momentum heading into the play-offs, and thus it would not be a shock if he names a strong side against the Gas instead of opting to rest some key players for this fixture.

By sealing a win over Rovers on Sunday, Bolton could use the confidence gained from this victory to their advantage later this month.