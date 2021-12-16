‘A masterstroke or a major disaster’ – Ipswich Town find Paul Cook replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sky Sports broke the news this afternoon that Manchester United first team coach Kieran McKenna is set to be named the new Ipswich Town manager.

The appointment would follow a trend in the EFL this season of managers with a reputation built from a coaching background earning their first head coach role. Rob Edwards and Steven Schumacher have been granted the opportunity at Forest Green Rovers and Plymouth Argyle respectively and McKenna would follow in their footsteps.

McKenna, 35, worked in the Tottenham Hotspur academy setup after his playing career and first joined Manchester United as U18 boss. Since then he has been in close consultation with Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick and would be a very intriguing appointment for the Tractor Boys.

Here, we have gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe McKenna would be a good appointment for Ipswich Town…

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like a brave choice by Ipswich Town that could be rewarded if Kieran McKenna is able to translate his methods from his time coaching Manchester United over to being a manager at a club the size of the Tractor Boys in League One.

There is no doubt that McKenna is a talented young coach and obviously he has been keen to take a job as a manager and get his first opportunity to lead a side in his own name. The 35-year-old has earned this chance having spent time gaining a lot of invaluable experience working with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

However, Ipswich is going to be a very different environment for him, he will have to swiftly command the respect of the dressing room and prove that he can cope with the demands and pressures of being the person responsible solely for results on the field.

This is an exciting choice for Ipswich to make, rather than them going down the more tried and tested method, so it will be interesting to see whether he flourishes at Portman Road or not. It will certainly be a major task but he will get the resources to have a real go at bringing some success back to the club.

Adam Jones

He may have worked in a great setup at Manchester United – but this is still a big risk for a side that arguably need promotion this year.

Perhaps they aren’t needing to go up to stay financially healthy, but they risk becoming like Sunderland who have been expected to go back up every year but have failed to do so yet.

Ipswich will get into this rut if the new manager doesn’t have an instant impact, because the top six has to be a priority.

This appointment would mean a shift from experience to inexperience which is something that may be needed to rejuvenate the squad, but it’s surprising they haven’t gone for someone with promotion pedigree like Neil Harris.

His football isn’t the best, but promotion matters above all else so this appointment seems a little strange to me.

The fact he is highly rated, however, is a promising sign for the Tractor Boys and this injection of fresh ideas and enthusiasm could pay dividends.

And it’s definitely an appointment that will either prove to be a masterstroke or a major disaster. No in-between.

Toby Wilding

This feels like a rather surprising move for Ipswich to make in all honesty.

Admittedly, McKenna has been working at one of the biggest clubs in the world, but it was at far from the most successful time for Manchester United.

That, combined with the fact that there is always the uncertainty about whether a coach can make the step into being a first-team manager, means you do wonder if McKenna is ready to lead the push for promotion that will be expected at Portman Road.

Indeed, you also wonder whether this may be seen as something of an underwhelming appointment among the club’s supporters, when you consider some of the more experienced and high profile names linked with the role.

As a result, you get the feeling this could be something of a risky move made by those calling the shots at Ipswich.