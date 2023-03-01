“A masterstroke” – Has Luton Town star already justified his summer transfer fee? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After having a shortage of striking options at the end of the Championship season last time out, Luton Town managed to bolster their attacking options in the summer.

The Bedfordshire welcomed club welcomed Cauley Woodrow back to the club from Barnsley, before raiding the Yorkshire club a second time for Carlton Morris.

The fee was expected to be just shy of £2 million, with the 27-year-old going on to score 13 goals already in this Championship season, a total that sees him third in the scoring charts.

Morris has formed a strong partnership with Elijah Adebayo this season and it has been Woodrow who has played more of a deputy role to the physical duo.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Morris and whether or not he has already justified the seven-figure fee the Hatters paid for him…

Billy Mulley

The answer to that question has to be yes.

Of course, it has only been just over half a season but when you think of what he has added, the goals he has scored and his general attacking play, then it is clear to see it has been a successful deal.

If he can continue enjoying as good of a season as he has enjoyed thus far, then do not be surprised if Premier League clubs start considering him as an option in the summer.

At that point, Luton would be able to hold a valuation that perhaps stretches to an eight-figure, given that he penned down a long-term deal when he arrived in the summer.

Possessing all the qualities you would want in a striker, Morris justified his price tag within the first half of the season.

Ned Holmes

Carlton Morris is well on his way to justifying the fee that Luton Town paid for him last summer.

13 goals and five assists is an outstanding return for the Hatters forward, who looks set to be key to their promotion push this term.

That’s not to mention what he offers you outside of his goal contributions as well, which Rob Edwards no doubt loves.

Spending that sort of money on a striker was a big call for a club like Luton, who have traditionally had a small budget, but it already looks like an excellent bit of business.

You have to feel the 27-year-old would be worth a lot more if he were to leave anytime soon.

Josh Cole

Morris has indeed already justified the club-record fee that Luton paid for him as he has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad this season.

As well as providing four assists for his team-mates in the Championship, Morris has also managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions which is an impressive total.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.04 at this level, the forward will be confident in his ability to help the Hatters secure a place in the play-offs later this year.

If Luton go on to achieve promotion via a trip to Wembley Stadium, this particular bit of business will be looked back on in the coming years as somewhat of a masterstroke.