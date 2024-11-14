Carlton Palmer has praised the impact Torbjørn Heggem has had at West Brom since joining the club in the summer.

The Norwegian signed for the Baggies last summer from IF Brommapojkarna and has successfully cemented himself as a key part of Carlos Corberan’s first team squad.

The defender is capable of playing both centrally or on the left-flank, and has already been utilised in both areas by the Championship side this season.

The 25-year-old has featured in all 15 of their league games so far, contributing one assist in the process.

Heggem has proven himself as a key summer signing, while also earning the adulation of supporters by quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Torbjørn Heggem - West Brom league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 15 0 (1) As of November 13th

Carlton Palmer hails Torbjørn Heggem signing

Palmer has praised the impact Heggem has had at the Hawthorns since making his summer switch, highlighting the reasonable cost of the deal as another example of Championship clubs finding value by scouring the European market.

He believes that the defender has been the club’s best signing of the summer, crediting his performances at both centre-back and left-back.

“He’s had an unbelievable season so far for West Bromwich Albion,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Torbjørn Heggem is proving to be a mastertroke signing for West Bromwich Albion.

“I mean, reporters who are watching him week-in and week-out are running out of superlatives to describe the way that he’s been playing.

“When he arrived at the Hawthorns in the summer, not many would’ve considered him to go on and become the biggest addition of the window, and he has been by some distance.

“He came in as basically an unknown, he arrived for £500,000 from IF Brommapojkarna, and he’s been outstanding.

“The supporters have taken to him, and he’s been impressive and commanding in his displays.

“He’s a central defender, and he’s slotted in brilliantly there, but he’s filled in at left-back for West Bromwich Albion, and he’s been a thoroughly good signing so far.

“For £500,000, that’s where you do your recruitment, and you go into Europe and you pick up these quality players that can come out and give the displays that he has done.

“He has been outstanding, and West Brom are hoping that this will continue.

“It just shows you can scour Europe and pick up good, decent players for reasonable money, who can come over here and slot in and do a very, very good job.

“So far, signing of the season for West Bromwich Albion.”

West Brom’s promotion push

Heggem is set to play a major role in West Brom’s promotion ambition for this season, with the team in the mix for a play-off place in these early stages.

Corberan’s side sit fifth in the Championship, six points behind the top two.

The gap to seventh place Middlesbrough is still just one point, with everything still quite close in the table at this moment.

Next up for West Brom will be a home clash against Norwich City on 23 November.

Heggem signing has proven a masterstroke

Heggem’s versatility has come in very useful for West Brom so far this season given the injury issues they’ve faced at the back.

That he can play so capably in both positions is extremely useful, and increases his potential value even further.

Supporters have quickly taken to him after impressive performances straight away.

His success is a credit to the recruitment staff, and goes to show that players can adapt to the Championship immediately if they have the quality to do so.