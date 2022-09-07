“A massive threat” – Millwall fan pundit singles out Lions youngster for praise

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall had an excellent end to the last campaign, as they looked like they could close in on a play-off place in the Championship.

Apart from impressing at the business end of the season, another bright point to take from the 2021/22 season was the form and performances of Tyler Burey. The young striker came into the side after a loan spell away and began to show flashes of his brilliance in the second tier.

He spent the first part of the campaign with Hartlepool in League Two and managed an impressive haul of four goal contributions in just seven league outings. That prompted the club to bring him back to the Den for the second half of the season and he continued to shine, as he was handed 15 appearances and produced two goals.

With the player now firmly in the first-team reckoning for Millwall, he has already played seven times in the Championship this campaign with two starts. Although he is yet to bag a goal or assist, his talent is there for all to see and Millwall’s Football League World fan pundit Tom Luetchford certainly thinks so too, as he claimed Burey has been a “massive threat” for the Lions when he is on the field so far.

Speaking about who he felt the best youngster at the club was then, he said: “I’d have to say Tyler Burey. He’s done really, really well to force his way into the first-team. Obviously, he was on loan at Hartlepool for the start of last season and then came back to us.

“He looks like a massive threat going forward, a massive, massive threat. He’s still only really young himself. He has bundles of confidence, scores worldies and defenders just look scared when he’s on the pitch. He’s definitely the youngster I’m most excited about.”

The Verdict

Millwall certainly value Burey highly, that much is clear to see already with the striker already well involved in the first-team picture.

The forward has been exciting when given the chance on the field for the Lions so far and has already hit the back of the net for them to boot. When you consider that most of his appearances so far have come off the bench as well, it begs the question of what he might be capable of given a regular starting berth at the Den.

There is plenty of time for Burey to get even better too, with the 20-year-old still very early on in his career. You would think that he will get ample opportunity to develop more this season and to get more regular minutes too considering they opted not to send him on a loan over the window and that means he will have the chance to prove himself in the Championship.

If he can do that this year, then he could end up being a regular striker for Millwall soon.