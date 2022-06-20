“A massive statement of intent” – Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on Middlesbrough’s chase for Southampton forward

Middlesbrough will be striving to bolster their forward options during this summer, with the ambition at the Teesside club to get promotion back to the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

Boro have been linked with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Cameron Archer and Viktor Gyokeres early into this transfer window, further backing up the point that they are looking to improve their striking options.

One of the latest forwards that Boro are casting their eyes over is Southampton’s Adam Armstrong, as per an update from journalist Graeme Bailey, with a loan move being considered.

Issuing his verdict on the latest Middlesbroughs striker rumour, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “I think it’d be a good fit for him.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing for now?

1 of 27 1) Where is Adam Reach playing now? West Brom Sheffield Wednesday Preston Portsmouth

“It’s a massive statement of intent if Chris Wilder gets him because if he stays fit, he’s guaranteed to get you 25 goals in the Championship, for sure.”

The verdict

Armstrong has proven to be exceptional at Championship level, possessing so many desirable qualities that would make a move back to the second tier extremely rewarding to whoever he would join.

As Palmer quite rightly says, it would be a massive statement of intent if Boro are to land his signature on a temporary deal this summer, with his movement, knack for scoring goals and general attacking intelligence at a very high level.

Still in the infancy of his Premier League career, Armstrong undoubtedly has what it takes to be a hit in the Premier League, he is just in need of rediscovering his from in front of goal.