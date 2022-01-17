‘A massive statement’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Coventry City fans react as transfer confirmed

Coventry City have completed the signing of Jake Bidwell from Swansea City on a deal until the summer of 2025.

𝗕𝗜𝗗𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 ✍ We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Jake Bidwell from Swansea City, subject to EFL and International clearance. #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/eOIXxxehbX pic.twitter.com/8ggUG2AMzQ — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) January 17, 2022

The 28-year-old had featured regularly for Russell Martin this season, making 16 appearances for the Welsh side, scoring twice and registering an assist.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there were always doubts about his long-term future and a host of clubs had been interested in the player.

And, it’s the Sky Blues who have won the race for Bidwell, with the signing announced this afternoon.

With Ian Maatsen currently injured, Mark Robins is short on options at left wing-back, so this will be a very welcome addition, particularly as the talented youngster is returning to Chelsea ahead of next season.

As you would expect, the news went down very well with the Coventry fans, who see this as a smart bit of business from the club. Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…

Welcome to our amazing football club fantastic news. — Myles Cadden (@Myles_Y) January 17, 2022

Seriously this is a massive statement! The club is seriously on the up! Get Hamer signed and we are on our way! — Col White (@skybluecol) January 17, 2022

Good signing. Solid championship performer. I’m greedy so would love another number 10 to complete the window. https://t.co/CdFlHO9KQJ — Luke Creissen (@LTRC85) January 17, 2022

Welcome to @Coventry_City Jake sounds a really good signing ! Great buisness https://t.co/yNdkrGNJ4W — cobi sykes (@cobi30) January 17, 2022

Great signing welcome Jake! https://t.co/bGYXvtEy4m — Mark Smith (@marksmithccfc) January 17, 2022