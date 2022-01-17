Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘A massive statement’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Coventry City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Coventry City have completed the signing of Jake Bidwell from Swansea City on a deal until the summer of 2025.

The 28-year-old had featured regularly for Russell Martin this season, making 16 appearances for the Welsh side, scoring twice and registering an assist.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there were always doubts about his long-term future and a host of clubs had been interested in the player.

And, it’s the Sky Blues who have won the race for Bidwell, with the signing announced this afternoon.

With Ian Maatsen currently injured, Mark Robins is short on options at left wing-back, so this will be a very welcome addition, particularly as the talented youngster is returning to Chelsea ahead of next season.

Can you remember Coventry City’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16

Coventry hosted Sheffield United on Boxing Day 2004. What was the score?

As you would expect, the news went down very well with the Coventry fans, who see this as a smart bit of business from the club. Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A massive statement’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Coventry City fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: