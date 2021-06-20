Sheffield United
‘A massive statement’ – Aston Villa join Arsenal in hunt for EFL midfielder: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United, according to reports from Birmingham Live.
The central midfielder looks set to be a big talking point in the summer transfer window following an impressive season on a individual level for the Blades, despite them suffering relegation from the Premier League.
Reports have suggested that Sheffield United won’t sell the player for anything less than £35million with Arsenal among the clubs who are keen.
It’s thought that the Gunners are yet to make a move for the player, so should Aston Villa consider making a move of their own?
The team at FLW have their say…
Toby Wilding
I’m not all that convinced on this one in all honesty.
Throughout his time in the Premier League with Sheffield United, Berge has seemingly struggled for a run of either decent form or fitness, and he never really managed to make an impact at the top level for the Blades.
As a result, I’m not really that sure that signing the Norwegian would particularly add to Villa’s squad, particularly when they are already well stocked in the centre of midfield with well-established players such as John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, with Marvelous Nkamba and Morgan Sanson as options as well.
Add in to that the fact that it seems Berge will be far from cheap – meaning this could impact Villa’s chances of getting other important business done this summer – and it just doesn’t feel like this is a deal that is worth pursuing for Dean Smith’s side to me.
Jordan Rushworth
This is an interesting potential signing for Villa to make in what has already been a busy summer for them so far. Sander Berge is a player that is far too good to be operating in the Championship and he will be a good signing for a host of clubs in the top-flight during the transfer window.
Villa already have a lot of options in the middle of the park, but Berge would be able to offer them something a little different and he is a player with a vast amount of potential. You could see the likes of Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Emi Buendia bringing out the best form from the midfielder and that would make it an attractive destination for him.
The midfielder will not come cheap this summer with his valuation believed to be around the £35 million mark. Villa have shown they are willing to spend with their capture of Buendia so it would be no surprise to see them come in with that sort of offer for Berge.
The midfielder would potentially be a promising addition for Aston Villa, although they might want to maybe spend the type of fee it would take to sign him on other areas of their squad that might be more of a priority this summer.
Chris Thorpe
Berge shone in what was a poor Sheffield United team last season and I think he deserves another crack in the Premier League.
Villa have already shown their ambition by bringing in Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and following it up with the signing of Berge would be a massive statement.
He’d be a great engine alongside their current midfield options and would give them more depth.
He won’t come cheap but it is clear that the Midlands outfit aren’t afraid to splash out.
This would tick a lot of boxes for the club is they brought him in.