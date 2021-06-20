‘A massive statement’ – Aston Villa join Arsenal in hunt for EFL midfielder: The verdict

I’m not all that convinced on this one in all honesty.

Throughout his time in the Premier League with Sheffield United, Berge has seemingly struggled for a run of either decent form or fitness, and he never really managed to make an impact at the top level for the Blades.

As a result, I’m not really that sure that signing the Norwegian would particularly add to Villa’s squad, particularly when they are already well stocked in the centre of midfield with well-established players such as John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, with Marvelous Nkamba and Morgan Sanson as options as well.

Add in to that the fact that it seems Berge will be far from cheap – meaning this could impact Villa’s chances of getting other important business done this summer – and it just doesn’t feel like this is a deal that is worth pursuing for Dean Smith’s side to me.