Highlights QPR is currently struggling in the Championship and is second from bottom in the table, with just two wins in their opening 14 league fixtures.

Martí Cifuentes has been appointed as the new manager and there is hope that his style of play, which focuses on having possession and being aggressive in attack, can improve the team's chances of survival.

QPR needs to turn things around quickly by stringing together some positive results in order to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the table and increase their chances of avoiding relegation.

Sam Parkin has given his verdict on the arrival of Martí Cifuentes as QPR manager.

The 41-year-old was appointed earlier this week as the successor to Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth was dismissed after the team’s poor start to the new Championship campaign.

The Hoops won just two of their opening 14 league fixtures, leaving them second from bottom in the table.

The gap to safety is now six points as Cifuentes prepares for his first game in charge this weekend against rivals Rotherham United.

Will Martí Cifuentes be a good appointment at QPR?

Speaking on the Championship Check-In podcast, Parkin outlined the style of play that he expects to see from Cifuentes.

He is also optimistic that the Spaniard seems to be a fan of Chris Willock, who he believes boosts QPR’s chances of survival by being in the team.

“Obviously, it feels like a massive risk because I’ve done a bit of digging and listened to some stuff, feels like there’s going to be an enormous seachange in terms of the style of football,” said Parkin, via Benjamin Bloom on Twitter.

“I think they’re going to want to have the ball for a start.

“Music to my ears to hear that he rates Chris Willock.

“It seems so obvious to me that he’s going to have to try and reintegrate him in,

“And whether it was more a clash of styles with the previous manager and getting Willock in the team or a clash of personalities, we’ll probably never know.

“But QPR’s chance of staying in the division and climbing the table is better with him in the side, so that’s really encouraging.

“Wanting to have the ball, dictation proceedings, wanting to out-score the opponent, not sit back on leads, close down from the front, high turnovers.

“I know it’s a gamble, but there’s loads of time [left] in the season, and he’s got a few weeks to play with.

“If it goes horribly wrong in the short-term, there’s still plenty of games to go.”

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 23rd in the Championship table after 14 games, just two points clear of bottom side Sheffield Wednesday.

The London club has lost its last six league games in a row, with the team earning just eight points at this stage of the campaign.

Cifuentes will have his work cut out for him as he looks to turn things around at Loftus Road.

His first game in charge will come on Saturday against 22nd place Rotherham.

Can QPR survive relegation?

It has been a dreadful start to the season for QPR, who have suffered a disastrous last 12 months.

A complete change in style of play is difficult to manage midway through a season, but it might be for the best for this team.

Ainsworth tried to play a more defensive and direct style, which simply wasn’t working so perhaps attempting a more aggressive and attacking approach might be best.

QPR need to string together some results soon in order to close the gap to the teams above them in the table, otherwise they risk being cut too far adrift of safety already.