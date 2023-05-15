This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are set for an ownership change in the near future.

Birmingham Holding Sports Limited (BHSL) has agreed to the sale of up to 45 per cent of the club’s shares, which also includes ownership of St. Andrew’s.

What does the future hold for Birmingham City?

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland believes that this is a very promising sign for the future of the club.

BHSL have not been popular owners of Birmingham, and Oxland is optimistic that the group led by Tom Wagner will prove to be a greater steward for the club going forward.

This Blues supporter has highlighted the acts of camaraderie that Wagner has shown around the pubs near the stadium as a sign of his commitment to being a positive force for Birmingham.

“I think it’s huge news for the club, and it’s a real step in the right direction,” Oxland told Football League World.

“We’re almost finally at the end of the road with BHSL.

“It’s a massive relief for the club.

“You could already feel the lift inside St. Andrew’s.

“Even though we lost to Sheffield United, the atmosphere was booming again, it felt like we almost had St. Andrew’s back.

“Just need to get those lower stands fixed and it’ll be 10 times better.

“But to hear all the stories of Wagner before the game, going to all the local pubs around the ground and putting money behind the bar, it’s truly amazing.

“It gets you excited as a fan.

“It’s a great way to make an impression.

“He seems to have a really good plan and a solid career behind him, salvaging failing businesses.

“So it’s not just come in, spend loads of money and hope we get promoted.

“It’s come in, build a stable business but also build the club from the bottom back up again.

“And it just sounds like a really exciting project that they’re taking seriously, and I’d say it’s a fairly exciting time to be a Blues fan right now.”

Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship last season, with John Eustace overseeing a positive campaign with the team as they comfortably secured their position in the Championship.

Can Birmingham compete for promotion under John Eustace?

Eustace has been a stellar appointment at St. Andrew’s and he has the team competing above expectations.

With new ownership coming in, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the long-term future of the club.

While competing for promotion next year would be a lofty aim, it is likely still too soon to be thinking about Premier League football.

But the promise of Wagner’s ownership does appear to be a positive one.