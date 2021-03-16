‘A massive opportunity for me’ – Player speaks out on failed Birmingham City January move

Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet has revealed that he felt that a move to Birmingham City would have been a big opportunity for him, but also that he is still happy enough where he is.

Birmingham were heavily linked with a potential move for Nisbet in the winter window as the Blues tried desperately to boost their attacking options to try and help them improve their poor Championship form. The Blues in the end had multiple offers turned down by Hibs for the striker, with the Scottish side not willing him to leave the club.

Since then, Birmingham have continued to struggle in the Championship for both goals and points and that has seen them part company with the manager who was pursuing Nisbet in Aitor Karanka. While the forward has only just scored his first goal for Hibs since the January speculation, netting in a win against Ross County.

“Quiz:

1 of 24 Aleksandr Hleb? Retired Playing

Speaking to the Daily Record, Nisbet outlined that he felt a move to Birmingham was a major potential opportunity for him. However, he insisted that he is happy to still be Hibs and is now re-focused on performing and trying to make Scotland’s squad for this summer’s European championships.

He said: “It wasn’t too hard (to get over the disappointment of missing out on move), to be honest.

“It was obviously a massive opportunity for me to go but I love the club, I get on really well with the gaffer and I have a great relationship with everyone.

“As soon as the window closed it was in the past and my full focus and attitude was spot on.

“I was there for the boys, I worked hard in training and worked hard when I got on the pitch.

“For us now it’s about getting into Europe and scoring as many goals as I can for Hibs between now and the end of the season.

“One of my goals at the start of the season was to get in the Scotland squad. I am back playing and scoring. I have every chance.”

The verdict

Missing out on Nisbet was a real blow for the Blues in the January window and they were obviously believing that his arrival could have a major impact for them. The forward had been enjoying a good season in front of goal having scored 11 goals in his first 22 league matches of the campaign (Sofascore).

He would have arrived at St Andrews full of belief and confidence and that might have played a major role in helping Birmingham pick up better results. However, with him not arriving and January signing Sam Cosgrove not making much of an impact, Karanka has paid the price by losing his job as poor results continued.

Nisbet has himself not been as good in front of goal since all the speculation, but he will now need to put that behind him and re-find some form to try and maybe put himself in the shop window once again for the summer transfer window.