Birmingham City could not build on their victory over Rotherham United at the weekend when they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Watford on Tuesday evening.

The Hornets picked up their first three points under Chris Wilder to send John Eustace and the Blues squad back to the drawing board and St Andrew’s empty-handed.

The Blues have been through a difficult period since the World Cup break, but still have a seven-point cushion on the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

Key leader in the dressing room Troy Deeney has been out since mid-February with the Blues taking just four points from the five games since his absence.

Eustace offered an update on Deeney’ fitness situation when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “I think Troy is still four or five weeks away.

“You can see how thin we are as a squad.

“We’ve got big Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz) up there, whose attitude and desire is different class, and he’s our only big target man.

“With Scotty Hogan, those are our only two strikers available at the moment.

“Troy has been a massive miss.

“He’s been fantastic all season for us, on and off the pitch.

“He’s been a big miss and hopefully he will get back for the last couple of weeks of the season, but we’re still four or five weeks away from seeing him.”

The Verdict

Outside of matches against Queens Park Rangers, this weekend, and Blackpool, April 22nd, the Blues are facing a rather challenging nine games.

Eustace will not be counting his chickens just yet after Blackpool’s 6-1 win over QPR on Tuesday evening sent a message to the clubs above them.

The Rs, Rotherham and Cardiff City still sit between the Blues and the relegation places but they will feel like they still need to pick up another victory or two to be secure about maintaining their second tier status.