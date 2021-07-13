‘A massive, massive punt’ – Derby County offer lifeline to free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Ravel Morrison is training with Derby County as Wayne Rooney looks to give his former Manchester United teammate a lifeline.

Derby are in a difficult position off the pitch and are currently operating under a transfer embargo, with free agents Richard Stearman, Phil Jagielka and Ryan Allsop all training with the club.

Morrison has become the latest free agent to train with Derby, as the 28-year-old continues to search for a new club having left ADO Den Haag by mutual consent in January.

Morrison has infamously failed to live up to expectations since coming through the ranks at United, failing to impress at the likes of Ostersunds, Lazio, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Here, we discuss whether he would be a good potential signing for the Rams…

Chris Thorpe

He’s one of those players who has so much promise but when it comes down to it he never lives up to expectations.

I think it’s a good chance for him to earn himself a new contract but he will have to do very well to become a regular at Derby.

Obviously Rooney knows him well from their time at Manchester United and everyone is aware of Morrison’s ability.

He’s been a lost soul for far too long and this chance could be make or break at this point in his career.

Make no mistake about it, this would be a huge risk if Derby offer him a contract.

George Dagless

Perhaps.

It’s always going to be tough to tell with Morrison as he’s a good player and obviously someone with massive ability but you just never know whether any move is going to happen or work out.

He’s obviously played for a lot of clubs and had varying levels of success so Derby need to work out just what sort of player they’re going to be getting in terms of consistency and things like that.

Is he good enough to play for Derby, absolutely, but there’s never been any doubting the talent Morrison has, he’s just had to deal with other things away from the pitch that we’re not always privy to.

Wayne Rooney could be the man to get a real tune out of him, though, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens if any deal is struck.

Alfie Burns

Let’s be fair, it’s a massive, massive punt. Morrison’s career has been on the slide for a number of years now and you can’t sit here and say that it’s a deal that’s going to convince anyone Derby are going places.

However, we are at the point with Derby where they are going to have to do something with regard to bolstering their squad. The new season is a month away and Rooney’s squad needs work.

Rooney does, of course, know Morrison well from their time together at Manchester United. With the Derby boss having a good knowledge of the quality the midfielder has.

He will, though, be aware of how Morrison’s career has gone on the back of leaving Old Trafford.

I guess an element of the risk, should Morrison arrive, is eliminated by the fact that Morrison will have basically been on trial with the club over a number of training sessions. However, it just doesn’t convince me that it’s right for either party.

There’s just a lot of doubt there right across the board.