“A massive loss” – Derby County fan pundit reacts as key departure confirmed

In shock news yesterday, it was announced that Derby County manager Wayne Rooney would be leaving his role with immediate effect.

A Rams club statement read: “Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect.”

As part of the statement, Rooney said the following on his Rams tenure: “My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.”

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months.

“I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.”

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw for his thoughts on Rooney’s sudden departure.

“After such positive news for Derby fans about the new potential ownership, the sad news come that Wayne Rooney has decided to have his contract at Derby terminated with immediate effect.” Jason told FLW.

“It is such a disappointment, especially when he has given everything, more so than a lot of managers would have given a football club.

“He was very much in on the Chris Kirchner deal, they share the same agent, he came out publicly and said that was the option he wanted, obviously clearly didn’t happen, that is obviously going to cause tension and we don’t know what discussions he’s had with potential new owners and stuff like that.

“But, he’s clearly made it known that he thinks it’s best to move on and I think I speak for all Derby fans that it will be with a heavy heart that we see him go.

Jason continued: “Everything that he’s achieved at the club has been phenomenal, he wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip. It would have been amazing to see what he could have done in League One but at the end of the day it’s his prerogative.”

“I’m surprised he’s not left before now, but at the end of the day, Derby County have to move on.

“Losing Wayne is a massive loss – you’ve just got to hope that the next appointment is the right one.

“I wish Wayne all the best, I’m sure he wont be out the game too long and if he gets the right opportunity, I’m sure you’ll see him flourish. I just wish it could have been at Derby County.”

What a big loss this could prove to be for Derby County.

A manager that had been through the tough times with them would have been the ideal candidate to try to take them forwards, but clearly Rooney disagrees.

That being said, the club have to move on and try to get this takeover situation resolved quickly.

Whilst under their current circumstances, it will be extremely difficult to attract the quality candidates that a club of Derby’s stature would usually command.

Let’s hope some more positive updates emerge in the coming days and weeks.